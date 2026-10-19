NFL-Eagles quarterback Hurts set to miss rest of season due to blood clots

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Oct 19 — Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts has blood clots in both lungs, the team and his agent said ​on Monday, and media reports said the former Super Bowl MVP was expected to miss the rest of the 2026 season.

Hurts is clinically stable and his treatment ‌should only involve blood thinners, which will rule him out of contact activities, the Eagles and agent Nicole Lynn said ⁠in a statement.

The 28-year-old was initially diagnosed ​with a left calf superficial vein thrombosis after ⁠an ultrasound in London before Philadelphia's 19-17 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars at the Tottenham ‌Hotspur Stadium, which Hurts ‌played in.

The current diagnosis is a deep vein thrombosis and bilateral pulmonary emboli. ⁠A bilateral pulmonary embolism is where a blood clot ⁠travels from a deep vein in the body, often the leg, and blocks an artery in both lungs.

"Jalen's prognosis is very good, and we expect a full recovery. We anticipate that he will have the opportunity to resume contact football activities when off the blood thinners," the statement said, adding no long-term effects are expected.

According to an ESPN ‌report, Hurts was in the hospital in London until 4 ​a.m. on the day of the game and did not sleep the night before the contest as a health precaution.

Speaking at a press conference on Monday, Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni said that the team care deeply about their players and that he trusts the team's medical staff.

"I'm a football coach. I lean on our medical experts in every situation. I have full trust and full faith in them," Sirianni said.

"We get medical ​information from our guys, and we always put the players' health first and foremost in every situation. ‌And, you know, that's ‌where we ⁠were there."

The Eagles said in a statement on Thursday that their medical staff and doctors in London reviewed the ultrasound results and concluded that "activity and mobility were important" and that Hurts could safely play in the game against the Jaguars, adding that he "played without limitation".

Hurts guided the Eagles ‌to the Super Bowl title ​in February 2025, throwing for two touchdowns and ‌running in another against the ⁠Kansas City Chiefs ​to earn the game's Most Valuable Player trophy.

(Reporting by Nicole Fernandes in Toronto; Editing by Ken Ferris and ​Christian Radnedge)