Finland gripped by national broadcaster's puppies live stream

Estimated read time: 4-5 minutes

It's dark outside. The news cycle is relentless. But Finland's national broadcaster has a solution: Adorable puppies, available any time, night or day.

Yle has been drawing millions of people to its website with "Pentulive" – Finnish for "Puppy Live" – a 24/7 live stream of Hilkka, a Lagotto Romagnolo dog, and her brand-new litter of puppies as they sleep, play and suckle enthusiastically.

Hilkka gave birth to the two females and four males on October 10. The webcam was switched on shortly after, and the puppies will remain in the spotlight until they leave for their new homes in December.

Given that puppies need up to 20 hours of sleep a day, the action can be limited, which may explain why "Pentulive," now in its sixth season, has been labelled "slow TV" – a concept first trialed in Norway in 2009 with the Norwegian public broadcaster's airing of a seven-hour train journey.

Nonetheless, viewers who tune in to the home of the anonymous breeder have been promised the chance to witness some of the "puppies' milestone moments," according to a Yle press statement: from opening their eyes to learning to walk and having their first playtime outside.

Despite Finland's tiny population – just under 5.66 million – the "Pentulive" webpage had 6.5 million page views last year, according to Yle, and its social media channels attracted 20 million views. And based on viewing figures so far, this year's puppies look set to outperform.

One of the world's northernmost countries, Finland is preparing to usher in its long, dark winter. Temperatures can drop as low as -50°C (-58°F) and in parts of the country north of the Arctic Circle the sun does not rise above the horizon for weeks on end.

So it is hardly surprising that residents enjoy a cozy distraction from the bitter conditions outside.

The puppy-cam was first launched in 2021 by Yle science reporter Pirjo Koskinen as part of a series on canine science. She told CNN in an email that the idea was, in part, "to shed light on a dog's crucial first few weeks," adding: "What happens at the breeder's – much like with human children – influences the rest of the dog's life."

Escape into the 'puppy bubble'

Distraction from the harsh reality of daily life is part of "Pentulive"'s appeal, Koskinen believes. "It is all about caring, love, and nurturing – all those positive aspects of humanity that often get pushed aside by a constant stream of unpleasant news," she said.

"'Puppy Live' offers comfort and relaxation amidst the rush of everyday life; it's a wonderful escape from the human world into a 'puppy bubble.'"

Sonja Mutanen, a doctoral researcher studying media and animals at the University of Eastern Finland, explained its particular appeal to Finns.

"For many viewers, these live streams are a much-anticipated highlight of the dark Finnish winter months," she told CNN. "This kind of feel-good content can foster a sense of belonging and emotional well-being, which is important during late autumn and winter when people tend to stay at home more."

Live streams offer something different

Miiamaaria Kujala, adjunct professor of comparative cognitive neuroscience at the University of Helsinki, said in an email to CNN that a live feed affects us in a completely different way from the short reels that are now commonplace on social media.

"The live stream offers something that appears to be missing from many of the modern busy lives: something real, genuine and fragile," she said. "Pentulive is life-paced: It contains very calm periods and unexpectable action periods. As a live feed, it likely provokes more intense emotional responses from the observers … but it is also immensely calming to observe a sleeping puppy."

It also provides a "sense of continuity as it follows the puppies growing older," she said, adding: "They're not just random animals, you learn to know them individually."

This is the second litter for 5-year-old Hilkka, who is currently on leave from her role as a "school dog," where she provides emotional support for pupils.

So far, the fluffballs have only been given nicknames by their breeder, but on Saturday they will be officially renamed. The viewing public will narrow down a selection of names, from which the puppies themselves will "choose" – by sitting in a circle of sealed envelopes and snuffling at the one that appeals.