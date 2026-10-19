Alberta votes on leaving Canada, separatist movement likely to outlast expected defeat

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CALGARY, Alberta — Oil-rich Alberta was holding a nonbinding referendum on Monday on whether the western province should secede from Canada, a debate many believe will not be settled by what is widely ​expected to be a defeat for the separatist cause.

Polls have consistently shown that a majority of Alberta voters oppose splitting from Canada. Economic grievances have fueled the independence campaign in the province, which is home to 5 million people and slightly smaller than Texas but with one-sixth of the ‌U.S. state's population.

The Alberta separatist movement adds to the pressures on Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, who has made defending the country's sovereignty a central mission as he confronts U.S. tariffs and President Donald Trump's repeated calls ⁠for Canada to become the 51st state.

Many Alberta separatists believe the Liberal Party-led ​federal government in Ottawa has constrained the Conservative-governed province's oil industry through environmental ⁠policies, and that Alberta, the country's energy heartland, contributes more to Canada's economy than it receives in return.

"Canada has an imbalanced system which feeds the central population and government ‌at the expense of the outlying producing ‌provinces such as Alberta," said Cory Morgan, founder of a pro-separation advertising organization called Pathway to Independence.

Carney, who grew up in Alberta, ⁠spent much of the past week campaigning for the "stay" side, urging supporters to vote and appealing to national ⁠pride.

Voting underway

Polls had been scheduled to close at 8 p.m. MDT on Monday, with results published as they arrive.

Elections Alberta said some polling locations did not open on time and would remain open later to compensate, adding that unofficial results would not be released until after all polls closed. One Edmonton polling station's hours were extended until 10 p.m. MDT.

People line up as they register to vote in a voting station during the Alberta Referendum as Albertans head to the polls in Calgary, Alberta, Canada, Monday. (Photo: Ahmed Zakot, Reuters)

An Angus Reid poll released Friday showed 66% of Albertans plan to vote to remain in Canada, but three in five believe "there will never be an end to the separatist movement" in the province.

"This issue is not going away now. Because the separatists are ‌mobilized. They've networked. They're connected," said Mount Royal University political scientist Duane Bratt in Calgary.

While separatist sentiment has existed in ​the province for decades, Premier Danielle Smith is the first Alberta leader to put the question to voters. Smith, who has urged Albertans to remain in Canada, called the referendum after months of pressure from a small but vocal flank of her governing United Conservative Party.

If a majority votes in favor, Smith has said she would seek a binding referendum on separation.

"Separating, to my point of view, is completely ridiculous," said Ross Watson of Calgary after casting his ballot in favor of "remain" in an advance poll last week.

"I think the grievances that people have are completely unfounded. But I also think these people will probably never shut up," Watson said.

Sending a message

Monday's referendum is the first time a vote on separation from the rest of Canada has been held in a province outside majority French-speaking ​Quebec, where separatist sentiment derives from language and cultural differences.

In Alberta, the issue is more about dollars than identity. Carney has appealed to national pride in arguing Alberta should remain part of Canada.

People take part in a Pro-Canada Rally, at the Provincial Legislature ahead of a non-binding referendum on Alberta sovereignty, in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada, Sunday. (Photo: Todd Korol, Reuters)

"Canada is not ‌a transaction between ‌provinces. It's not about gross and ⁠net, gives and gets," Carney said Friday in Red Deer, Alberta.

Partly to address the grievances that have driven separatist sentiment in Alberta, Carney has overturned some environmental policies and supported a proposed oil pipeline that would increase Alberta's exports to Asia.

Among the one-third of Albertans who would vote in favor of a future binding referendum on separation, 60% told pollsters their motivation was to "send a message" to Canada's federal government. Only 37% of respondents to the Angus Reid poll said their motivation was an independent nation.

Separatist groups have published transition ‌plans, but key questions about how independence ​would work on issues such as defence, currency and border controls remain unresolved.

Bratt said the real ‌question is where the movement goes from here.

"Do ⁠they focus on generating support for ​a future referendum? Or do they splinter off and create their own party — a real, powerful separatist party?" Bratt said.