Basketball-Atlanta Dream to host WNBA Finals Games 3 and 4 at home of NBA's Hawks

Posted - Oct. 13, 2026 at 1:45 p.m.

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A general view of State Farm Arena. Nov 7, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA. Brett Davis-Imagn Images

A general view of State Farm Arena. Nov 7, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA. Brett Davis-Imagn Images (REUTERS)

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Oct 13 — The Atlanta Dream will move Games 3 ​and 4 of the WNBA Finals against the Golden State Valkyries to the larger ‌home of the NBA's Atlanta Hawks in a bid to ⁠accommodate more fans, the ​Dream and Hawks ⁠said in a joint statement on Tuesday.

The ‌switch required several ‌scheduling changes because the original date for ⁠Game 3 clashed with ⁠a concert at the arena, while the Hawks host the Houston Rockets there on the day of Game 4.

Game 3 has therefore been brought forward by a day to ‌October 21. Game 4 ​will still be played on October 24 but with an earlier tip-off so as not to clash with the Hawks game.

"This is what the players and the fans deserve," Larry Gottesdiener, Atlanta Dream majority owner, said in a ​news release. "We are grateful to all of ‌the stakeholders who ‌worked ⁠together to resolve the conflicts and make this happen."

The Dream, who have played home games in recent seasons at a 3,500-seat venue, announced last week ‌that they would ​move to the Hawks' ‌arena next year ⁠under a ​multi-year agreement.

(Reporting by Frank Pingue in TorontoEditing by Toby ​Davis)

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