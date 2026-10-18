Falcons rookie LB Kendal Daniels carted off after tackle vs. Bears

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Oct 18 (Field Level Media) - Atlanta Falcons rookie linebacker Kendal Daniels left the field on a stretcher following a lengthy delay in the third quarter of Sunday's game against the visiting Chicago Bears.
According to the Falcons, Daniels was conscious and had full movement of all extremities. He was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital in Atlanta for further evaluation.
Daniels, 23, stumbled into a low tackle on Chicago tight end Colston Loveland, then rolled over while putting his face toward the turf. He remained motionless for several minutes as medical personnel attended to him.
The fourth-round draft pick last April out of Oklahoma has started on defense in each of his first six NFL games. Daniels entered Sunday with one sack among his 22 tackles and had seven tackles against the Bears before departing.
(--Field Level Media)