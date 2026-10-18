Falcons rookie LB Kendal Daniels carted off after tackle vs. Bears

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Oct 18 (Field Level Media) - ​Atlanta Falcons rookie linebacker Kendal Daniels left the field on ‌a stretcher following a lengthy delay in ⁠the third ​quarter of Sunday's ⁠game against the visiting Chicago ‌Bears.

According to ‌the Falcons, Daniels was conscious and ⁠had full ⁠movement of all extremities. He was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital in Atlanta for further evaluation.

Daniels, 23, stumbled into a low ‌tackle on Chicago ​tight end Colston Loveland, then rolled over while putting his face toward the turf. He remained motionless for several minutes as medical personnel attended to him.

The ​fourth-round draft pick last April ‌out of ‌Oklahoma ⁠has started on defense in each of his first six NFL games. Daniels entered Sunday with ‌one sack among ​his 22 tackles ‌and had seven ⁠tackles ​against the Bears before departing.

(--Field Level ​Media)