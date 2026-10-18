Chacarra wins in India to leapfrog Reed to No. 1 in Race to Dubai as McIlroy struggles

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NEW DELHI — Eugenio Chacarra won the DP World India Championship by two strokes on Sunday to maintain a late-season surge that has lifted the Spanish golfer atop the Race to Dubai standings on the European tour.

After a third place at the French Open and then a second place at last week's Spanish Open, Chacarra got his third win of the 2026 season by completing a 9-under 63 early Sunday and then shooting 70 to finish on 21-under par for the week at Delhi Golf Club.

Chacarra jumped ahead of Patrick Reed into first place in the season-long Race to Dubai that will culminate next month and crown the European tour's top player of the year. Chacarra is in better form than both the American and Rory McIlroy, the other realistic contender for the title.

Reed (69) was tied for 23rd on 8-under par and McIlroy shot 74 to be four shots further back, in a tie for 42nd.

"Two of the best players in the world are coming for me now," Chacarra said, "and I know they are not going to make it easy."

It was another big victory in these parts for Chacarra, who won the Hero Indian Open — where he was playing on an invitation — in May 2025 for his first European tour title, earning his full status.

He had previously played on the LIV Golf circuit, which he joined upon turning pro in 2022 after being No. 2 in the amateur rankings while at Oklahoma State.

This year, Chacarra won twice in June — at the KLM Open and the Italian Open.

"I know what I'm capable of," Chacarra said. "I was one of best amateurs in the world and I wanted to be one of the best professional players in the world."

The 26-year-old from Madrid was greeted at the back of the 18th green by European Ryder Cup captain Luke Donald, who said during their embrace: "Well done, another win. Top of the list. Keep doing it."

And Chacarra now looks to be a shoo-in for Europe's team for the matches at Adare Manor in Ireland next year.

"I've told Luke I want to be on that team by not just a pick — I wanted to be one of the six (automatic) spots," Chacarra said.

"That's one of the goals and I'm working really hard for it. We're still a year away but I know what I'm capable of. I know I'm a good player, I have a lot of charisma and I want to keep getting better and keep winning."

Daniel Hillier of New Zealand was the only player to finish within five strokes of Chacarra after shooting 64 and 67 over the weekend.

Adrian Meronk (68) and Angel Hidalgo (69) were tied for third on 15 under after a long Sunday that started with most of the players near the top of the leaderboard having to finish their third rounds. The tournament was impacted by weather delays.

"The last round was tough — it was really tiring waking up three days in a row at 4 a.m.," Chacarra said. "My body wasn't there, I didn't feel good. It's hard to go in on a big lead — you don't want to push but there are guys making birdies."

McIlroy, the big draw in New Delhi this week, could only shoot 2 over for his final 36 holes at the end of a week when he didn't use his driver.

Well adrift in third place in the Race to Dubai, McIlroy will skip the Genesis Championship in South Korea next week — Chacarra will be playing there — but will be in Abu Dhabi and Dubai for the final two events of the season, where big points are on offer.

"Didn't feel I was at my sharpest," said McIlroy, who is seeking a record-tying eighth Race to Dubai title, "so looking forward to getting home and practicing and feeling like I turn up at those last two events ready to play and ready to go."

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