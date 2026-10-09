Keith Mitchell shoots a 6-under 65 to share the PGA Tour lead with Jacob Bridgeman in Japan

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YOKOHAMA, Japan — Keith Mitchell shot a 6-under 65 on Friday to share the top of the leaderboard at the PGA's Baycurrent Classic with first-round leader Jacob Bridgeman.

Bridgeman finished with a 68 on a sunny golfing day to go with his opening 63 at the Yokohama Country Club.

The two leaders were two shots clear of a group of four including Ben Kohles who had a 9-under 62, the low round of the day. Also two shots back of the lead were Mac Meissner (68), Max Homa (68) and Zack Bouchou (64),

The PGA Tour's lone stop in Asia features its strongest field of the FedEx Cup Fall series, with 13 of the 24 players who competed in the Presidents Cup two weeks ago at Medinah in the Chicago suburbs.

Japan's top star, Hideki Matsuyama, shot a 1-over 72 and was eight shots off the lead. Xander Schauffele carded a 69 and was also eight shots back.

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