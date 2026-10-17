No. 8 BYU makes statement with upset win over No. 2 Notre Dame

PROVO – In the first ever top-10 matchup at LaVell Edwards Stadium, BYU knocked off No. 2 Notre Dame 28-24 to earn its first win over an Associated Press top-two team since defeating No. 1 Miami in 1990.

Bear Bachmeier totaled four touchdowns — one passing, two rushing, and one receiving — to help the Cougars overcome multiple turnovers in the second half. BYU's defense got a stop on the final play of the game to walk off the Fighting Irish.

Out of the gate, the Cougars set the tone. Bachmeier capped off a masterful opening drive with a five-yard rushing touchdown after he was finding open receivers all over the field. Notre Dame star edge rusher Boubacar Traore was ejected for targeting on the game's first drive after hitting Bachmeier with a helmet-to-helmet hit.

The loss of Traore proved to be costly for the Fighting Irish as BYU's offensive line was able to control the line of scrimmage and help give Bachmeier time in the pocket and open lanes in the run game.

The play of the first half came when Aaron Roderick dialed up a trick play to get a wide receiver pass. Kyler Kasper caught a lateral pass and then threw the ball back to Bachmeier, who took the screen pass 15-yards for a touchdown.

While Notre Dame was in striking distance with six seconds left in the half, Carr went to spike the ball following a first down but never controlled the ball while trying to spike it and the ball was recovered by the Cougars. Following a review it was ruled a fumble and BYU was given possession, ending the Irish's drive and keeping it an 11-point game going into half.

Special teams miscues turned the game in Notre Dame's favor. Cannon DeVries muffed a punt and then a fake field goal by the Cougars set up the Fighting Irish on the plys side of the field but BYU's defense held Notre Dame to six points on two field goals.

Jonaz Walton gave the Irish the lead with a 3-yard rushing touchdown before running in the two-point conversion to give Notre Dame a three-point lead in the fourth quarter.

Following a Bachmeier interception, the Cougars were able to get a key defensive stop to give their offense another chance.

BYU had one final drive and Bachmeier capped it off with a passing touchdown after he found Walker Lyons for a go-ahead six-yard touchdown with 1:47 left.

Facing a fourth-and-5 on BYU's 14-yard line with 10 seconds left, Notre Dame converted it to give themselves one play to win the game. Carr's pass fell incomplete and the Cougars captured their biggest regular season win in their history.

This story will be updated.