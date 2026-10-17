Top 25 roundup: Auburn knocks off No. 1 Georgia on day of upsets

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Oct 18 (Field Level Media) - Alex McPherson made a 34-yard field goal as time expired to lift visiting Auburn to a shocking 27-24 victory over No. 1 Georgia on Saturday in Athens.

Bulldogs quarterback Gunner Stockton had three turnovers, including a fumble with 58 seconds left to give the Tigers the ball at their 44-yard line. After Gabe Harris Jr.'s roughing-the-passer penalty on the ensuing drive, McPherson gave Auburn (4-2, 2-2 Southeastern Conference) its first win over Georgia since 2017 and first in Athens in 21 years.

Byrum Brown threw for 150 yards and a touchdown, adding 115 rushing yards and a score for the Tigers, who trailed by 14 points in the ​first quarter. He completed 15 of 26 passes. Wide receiver Christian Neptune also completed a TD pass to Keshaun Singleton.

Stockton, who connected on 22 of 34 passing attempts, threw for 272 yards and two touchdowns, but had two interceptions for Georgia (6-1, 4-1), which suffered its first loss to an unranked team since 2019. London Humphreys and Lawson Luckie caught TD passes, while Dwight Phillips Jr. rushed for 68 yards and a score.

No. 8 BYU 28, No. 2 Notre Dame 24

Bear Bachmeier passed for a touchdown, caught a touchdown pass and rushed for two more as the Cougars held on in the final seconds for a win over the Fighting Irish in Provo, Utah.

Walker Lyons hauled in a go-ahead 6-yard touchdown pass with 1:47 remaining to lift BYU (6-0). Bachmeier completed 23 of 36 passes for 224 yards, the one touchdown and one interception, and he rushed 13 times for 45 yards and the two scores.

CJ Carr completed 27 of 49 passes for 261 yards for ‌Notre Dame (6-1). Nolan James Jr. and Jonaz Walton rushed for one touchdown apiece.

No. 3 Miami 43, Florida State 35 (2 OT)

Malachi Toney made the go-ahead touchdown reception and then threw the ensuing two-point conversion pass to lift the Hurricanes to a double-overtime victory over the Seminoles in Miami Gardens, Fla.

Toney caught 11 of his 12 targets for 154 yards and two touchdowns and ran for 31 yards on two carries to help Miami (6-0, 4-0 Atlantic Coast Conference) stave off an upset bid by Florida State (3-4, 1-3).

Hurricanes quarterback Darian Mensah completed 23 of 34 passes for 326 yards, three touchdowns and one interception. Ashton Daniels went 15 of 28 for 298 yards, four touchdowns and one interception to lead the Seminoles, who lost ⁠leading rusher Ousmane Kromah to an apparent injury in the second quarter.

No. 4 Ohio State 19, No. 5 Indiana 15

Jeremiah Smith was bottled up for three quarters, but his 38-yard touchdown catch in the fourth quarter helped the Buckeyes hold off the Hoosiers in Big ​Ten action in Bloomington, Ind.

The Hoosiers (6-1, 3-1) had their 22-game winning streak end when a fourth- and-4 pass at the Ohio State 27-yard line was incomplete when Nick Marsh stepped out of bounds in the end zone while making the catch with ⁠1:02 left. Ohio State (6-1, 4-0) led 13-7 early in the fourth when, on fourth-and-1 from the Indiana 38, Smith recorded his 39th career receiving touchdown to tie Michigan's Braylon Edwards for the Big Ten record.

The two-point conversion failed as the Buckeyes led 19-7 lead with 12:46 remaining, but Indiana responded with a 19-yard catch by Marsh from Josh Hoover and a two-point pass to Turbo Richard to make it 19-15. Smith had four catches for 68 yards. Julian Sayin was 15 of 29 for 235 yards with a TD and two interceptions before being injured in ‌the fourth. He was sporting a sling late in the game and Buckeyes coach Ryan Day said Sayin would miss several ‌weeks.

No. 14 Tennessee 26, No. 6 Alabama 10

DeSean Bishop ran for two touchdowns and the Volunteers' stifling defense paved the way to a win over the Crimson Tide in the "Third Saturday in October" rivalry in Knoxville, Tenn.

Bishop ran for 159 yards, with 97 of those and both of his scores coming after halftime. Tennessee quarterback George MacIntyre completed 21 of 31 passes for 197 yards and one interception, and Cooper Ranvier made ⁠all four of his field goal attempts for Tennessee (6-1, 3-1 SEC). The Volunteers have won three straight home games against Alabama after losing seven consecutive at home and 15 straight overall in the rivalry from 2007-21.

Alabama quarterback Keelon Russell was 19 of 29 for 147 yards and two interceptions, matching his total from the first six games of the season. Alabama (5-2, ⁠3-2) managed just 201 yards of offense and had four turnovers, losing consecutive regular-season games for the first time since it dropped the final games of the 2007 regular season.

Florida 27, No. 7 Texas 24

Tramell Jones Jr. passed for 155 yards and a pair of touchdowns in his first career start, as the Gators scored 24 unanswered points on the way to a 27-24 win over the host Longhorns in Austin.

Florida (5-2, 3-2) also got 91 yards on 25 carries from Jadan Baugh, including an 11-yard TD run with 6:22 remaining to put the Gators up 27-17. Lakota Dippre caught only two passes, but both went for touchdowns, covering 7 and 8 yards, respectively.

Texas' Arch Manning hit Cam Coleman for a 9-yard scoring pass with 4:21 left to cut into the deficit. The Longhorns (4-2, 1-2) had another chance to tie or win the game, but Manning fumbled when he was sacked by Florida's Myles Graham. Kanye Clark fell on the ball with 1:58 to play. Manning finished with 173 yards passing, completing 14 of 20 attempts.

No. 9 Ole Miss 31, No. 13 Missouri 3

Trinidad Chambliss threw three touchdown passes and rushed for another score as the Rebels dominated on defense in a runaway win over the Tigers in Oxford, Miss.

Kewan Lacy gained 122 rushing yards on 16 carries for the Rebels despite missing multiple drives because of an injured hamstring. Makhi Frazier added 101 rushing yards on 15 carries for Ole Miss, which scored the final 31 points. The Rebels (5-1, 3-1 SEC) limited Missouri halfback Jamal Roberts to 39 rushing yards on 20 carries after he had rushed for over 200 yards in each of the previous two games.

The Tigers (5-2, 2-2) finished the game with 10 straight scoreless possessions after Blake Craig kicked a short field goal on their opening drive. Austin Simmons, facing his former team where he began the 2025 season as the starter, completed 25 of 44 passes for 339 yards but with no touchdowns and an interception.

No. 10 Texas Tech 53, Arizona State 25

The Red Raiders generated 502 yards of total offense behind the ‌passing of Will Hammond and running of J'Koby Williams in a 53-25 Big 12 victory over the Sun Devils in Lubbock, Texas.

Hammond completed 18 of 26 passes for 232 yards with one touchdown and no interceptions. Williams rushed for a career-high 165 yards on 11 carries with two touchdowns, which tied a career-high. Kenny Johnson had seven receptions for a career-high 120 yards for Texas Tech (6-0, ​3-0 Big 12).

Quarterback Mikey Keene relieved starter Cutter Boley for Arizona State (3-3, 1-2) in the second half and completed 25 of 34 passes for 256 yards with two TDs and no interceptions. Boley threw a 74-yard first half TD to Raiden Vines- Bright. The running game mustered only 35 yards on 28 carries.

No. 11 Utah 27, Colorado 24

Devon Dampier tossed three touchdown passes, two to Braden Pegan, to help the Utes edge hold off the Buffaloes in Big 12 play at Boulder, Colo.

Hunter Andrews also had a scoring reception and James Chenault Jr. made a key interception for Utah (6-0, 3-0 Big 12). The Utes stretched their winning streak to 12 games, the longest active streak in FBS after Indiana and Notre Dame lost earlier Saturday. Wayshawn Parker rushed for 98 yards on 23 carries, and Dampier completed 24 of 41 passes for 278 yards and was intercepted twice.

Isaac Wilson, a former Utah starting quarterback, completed 18 of 30 passes for 256 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions for Colorado (2-4, 0-3). JaQuail Smith caught a touchdown pass and had 141 scrimmage yards (73 rushing, 68 receiving) for the Buffaloes, who dropped their fourth straight game.

No. 12 UCLA 17, Wisconsin 7

Anthony Woods and Wayne Knight each scored a goal-line touchdown, and the Bruins bottled up the Badgers to remain unbeaten with a victory in Pasadena, Calif.

UCLA (6-0, 4-0 Big Ten) scored on drives of 84, 91 and 89 yards, with Ty Dieffenbach leading the offense. Dieffenbach, who finished the Bruins' Oct. 10 win at Oregon, made his first career start in place of the injured Nico Iamaleava. He completed 22 of 33 passes for 264 yards and one interception, spreading the ball among eight receivers.

Wisconsin (4-2, 2-1) forced UCLA to rely more heavily on the passing game, focusing on limiting a Bruins rushing attack that ranked sixth nationally at 253.2 yards per game. UCLA held Wisconsin to 214 yards of total offense, including 66 passing yards by Colton Joseph, who completed 6 of 16 attempts.

No. 15 Kentucky 21, Oklahoma 13

Jordan Castell had a pair of interceptions, including one he returned for a touchdown with just more than a minute remaining, to lift the Wildcats to a win over the Sooners in Norman, Okla.

Oklahoma needed to drive 75 yards for a touchdown and a two-point conversion to keep the game alive. The Sooners quickly moved the ball near midfield, but Ty Bryant picked off Oklahoma quarterback John Mateer with 21 seconds remaining to put the game away. Oklahoma (3-3, 1-2 SEC) outgained the Wildcats 346-230 but couldn't overcome the 4-0 turnover deficit.

Kentucky quarterback Kenny Minchey finished 21 of 28 for 158 yards and two touchdowns, both to ​tight end Willie Rodriguez. Former Oklahoma wide receiver Nic Anderson had five catches for 48 yards to lead Kentucky (6-1, 4-1), which has won five straight games and four consecutive conference games.

No. 20 Houston 35, No. 18 Oklahoma State 32

Conner Weigman threw for 343 yards and five touchdowns to lead the Cougars to a victory over the visiting Cowboys in a Big 12 shootout.

Weigman completed 24 of 33 passes with one interception. Houston's Amare Thomas caught seven passes for 126 yards and two touchdowns, while Trent Walker had seven receptions for 104 yards and a score for the Cougars (6-1, 3-1 Big 12).

Oklahoma State quarterback Drew Mestemaker passed for 365 yards with three touchdowns and an interception, Caleb Hawkins caught seven passes for ‌125 yards and ‌a touchdown, Wyatt Young had 99 receiving yards and a score and Justin Bowick also caught a touchdown pass for the Cowboys (4-2, 2-1).

No. 21 ⁠Wake Forest 41, California 7

Gio Lopez threw three of his four touchdown passes to Dominick Barry, and the Demon Deacons roll past the Golden Bears in Berkeley, Calif.

Wake Forest (6-1, 4-1 Atlantic Coast Conference), playing with a national ranking for the first time this season, moved into second place in the league. Lopez threw for 267 yards on 16-of-23 passing and added 51 yards rushing. Barry, a freshman who had not scored previously, finished with 102 receiving yards on four catches.

Jackson Brousseau completed 17 of 29 passes for just 81 yards for Cal (3-4, 2-2). Former starter Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele entered late and threw a 28-yard touchdown pass to Mason Mini with 8:29 remaining for the Golden Bears' first points. Sagapolutele finished with 110 passing yards.

No. 22 LSU 31, No. 16 Mississippi State 0

Sam Leavitt passed for 289 yards and four touchdowns as the Tigers routed the Bulldogs in Baton Rouge, La.

Leavitt, who entered the game with an SEC-worst eight interceptions, threw none against Mississippi State as he completed 31 of 38 passes. Jackson Harris caught two touchdown passes for the Tigers (5-2, 2-2 SEC), whose defense stopped all five of the short-handed Bulldogs' fourth-down attempts.

Mississippi State (4-2, 2-2) was without quarterback Kamario Taylor, the SEC leader in passing touchdowns and yards per game, and leading rusher Fluff Bothwell, both because of injuries. Redshirt freshman Billy Puckett started in place of Taylor and threw for 121 yards and an interception on 16-of-26 passing.

No. 24 SMU 23, Virginia 13

Kevin Jennings passed for 246 yards and two touchdowns to lead the host Mustangs past the Cavaliers in Dallas.

Jennings' second touchdown pass, a 37-yarder to Jalen Hale early in the fourth quarter that provided the game's final margin, tied him with Ben Hicks (2016-18) for second place in school history with 71 ‌career touchdown passes, one shy of the record set by Tanner Mordecai (2021-22). Jennings finished 23-for-36 with no interceptions.

Kendrick Raphael rushed for ​124 yards, Yannick Smith had five catches for 87 yards, and former SMU soccer player Brendan Baird kicked the first three field goals of his career as the Mustangs (5-1, 3-1 ACC) improved to 10-0 at home in conference play since joining in 2024.

Beau Pribula had 137 yards on 13-of-22 passing and ran for 25 yards ‌and a touchdown for Virginia (4-3, 2-2), which fell to 0-3 away from home this season. Will Bettridge kicked a pair of field ⁠goals for Virginia's other points.

No. 25 Northwestern 24, Michigan State 21

Jackson Kleather's 34-yard field goal with 2 seconds remaining lifted ​the Wildcats to a comeback win over the Spartans in East Lansing, Mich.

Northwestern (5-1, 2-1 Big Ten) prevented an upset by Michigan State (2-5, 0-4) and former Wildcats coach Pat Fitzgerald when Matthew Smith blocked a go- ahead field-goal attempt from 33 yards by Liam Boyd with one minute left in the fourth quarter. Northwestern then drove 64 yards to set up Kleather's game-winning kick.

Aidan Chiles completed 18 of 27 passes for 226 yards, and Caleb Komolafe ran for 67 yards and a touchdown on 15 carries for the Wildcats, who are ranked for the first time since 2020. Alessio Milivojevic completed 19 of ​30 passes for 216 yards and two touchdowns for the Spartans.

(--Field Level Media)