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Oct 12 (Field Level Media) - Due to scheduling conflicts, the Atlanta ​Dream will be unable to host games in the WNBA Finals at State Farm Arena, home of the NBA's Atlanta ‌Hawks.

The Dream played six of their 22 regular-season games at State Farm Arena in ⁠downtown Atlanta and the other ​16 at the significantly smaller Gateway ⁠Center Arena in College Park, Ga.

Atlanta was able to host ‌all three prior playoff ‌games at State Farm Arena (capacity 17,044) and averaged 9,695 ⁠fans per game. The Gateway Center ⁠Arena holds 3,500 for basketball games.

The Dream will host Games 3, 4 and possibly 6 of the series, which are scheduled for Oct. 22, Oct. 24 and Oct. 29. State Farm Arena will host a Sombr music concert on Oct. 22 ‌and Hawks' regular-season games on both Oct. 24 ​and Oct. 29.

Their opponents, the Golden State Valkyries will host Games 1, 2 and (if necessary) 5 and 7 at Chase Center in San Francisco, which also is the home of the NBA's Golden State Warriors. Chase Center can accommodate 18,064 fans for basketball and the Valkyries have sold out every game to ​date this season.

The Dream announced last week that they will play ‌all of their 2027 ‌home ⁠games at State Farm Arena. The team was based there from the franchise's inception in 2008 to 2016, when it was known at Phillips Arena.

The club is attempting to relocate the championship games to ‌larger venues in the ​Atlanta metropolitan area instead of Gateway ‌Center Arena. As of ⁠Sunday night, ​the WNBA Finals location for Dream home games has not been determined.

(--Field ​Level Media)