WNBA-Experts anticipate defensive showdown in Dream v Valkyries Finals

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Oct 16 — Fans can expect a clash of two defensive powerhouses when the WNBA Finals kick off on Saturday between the ​Dream and the Golden State Valkyries, with Angel Reese ready to deliver after a career-best season for Atlanta.

The two sides accounted for six of the WNBA's 10 All-Defensive first ‌and second teams this season, with the showdown centering largely on "who stays healthy defensively", Hall of Famer Tamika Catchings told reporters this ⁠week.

"They're so similar as far as player for ​player and what they bring," said Catchings, a USA ⁠Sports analyst.

The Dream scored big when they snared WNBA defensive player of the year Reese from Chicago ‌this season, as the "Bayou Barbie" ‌brought buzz and a brick wall to Atlanta with 12.1 rebounds averaged per game, ⁠while their late-season acquisition of six-time All-Star DeWanna Bonner ensured their ⁠first trip to the finals in 13 years.

WAIT AND SEE FOR GRAY

The biggest question mark hanging over the Dream is the status of their leading scorer Allisha Gray, who injured her shooting hand during the semi-final series against New York.

She reportedly underwent a minor surgical procedure during the week-long downtime between the penultimate stage and the finals, and is questionable to play in ‌Game 1 against Golden State.

"The reason I give maybe a slight, ​slight razor's edge to Atlanta is only because of the scoring power that they have," said Hall of Famer and NBC commentator Cheryl Miller. "Now with possibly seeing... Allisha Gray, where she may be at, that may have dissipated, so it's just a wait-and-see."

For Golden State, the Finals represent a chance of extending a remarkable run from 2025 league debutant to WNBA powerhouse, with 2025 WNBA Coach of the Year Natalie Nakase providing the blueprint for future expansion teams coming behind ​them.

The Valkyries were the first expansion team in league history to make the playoffs a year ago and, with French ‌All-Star Gabby Williams (14.4 ‌points 3.3 rebounds ⁠1.6 steals) at the helm and center Kiah Stokes joining from the Las Vegas Aces this season, they became the first to reach the Finals in their second year.

"It's going to be a low-scoring game, all of them. I think it's going to be a huge battle, but when I look at ‌Kiah Stokes specifically, I'd say ​she's probably one of - when we talk about her in ‌general, one of the more ⁠undervalued players," said Catchings.

Game ​1 of the best-of-seven series is on Saturday in San Francisco.

(Reporting by Amy Tennery in New York; editing ​by Clare Fallon)