Report: CFP nearing deal to expand to 24 teams in 2027

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Oct 15 (Field Level Media) - The College Football Playoff is ​nearing a deal to double its number of participating teams from 12 to 24, according to rights holder ‌ESPN.

The new format would come into effect in 2027 and is pending ⁠final approvals, the network reported ​on Thursday.

"Constructive discussions with ESPN ⁠continued this week," read a statement from the CFP ‌late Thursday. "We have ‌enjoyed a strong partnership with ESPN since our inception ⁠and are appreciative of the ⁠productive dialogue we have had throughout the negotiating period and continuing over the last several days. We will provide additional updates on the matters of future format and media rights when appropriate."

The playoff's quarterfinals and semifinals are ‌expected to still belong to the ​New Year's Six bowl games (Rose, Fiesta, Sugar, Peach, Orange, Cotton) within the proposed new format, while the national championship game will likely remain in January.

The CFP has used a 12-team format since 2024. From 2014 through 2023, just four teams competed in the postseason event.

In March 2024, ​the CFP and ESPN agreed to a six-year, $7.8 billion contract, ‌giving the network ‌sole ⁠media rights through the 2031 season.

After months of studying the pros and cons of expansion, the playoff's management committee moved forward with official discussions in September, which are ongoing.

In the proposed ‌plan, the top ​eight seeds receive byes, and seeds ‌9-16 host seeds ⁠17-24 in ​the first round. The top eight then host the first-round winners.

(--Field ​Level Media)