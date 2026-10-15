TSA scales back PreCheck benefit announced just weeks ago

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ATLANTA — The Transportation Security Administration has scaled back a program that allows PreCheck members who are not flying to go through security, according to some of the airports where it had been operating.

"Gateside by TSA PreCheck" was introduced with much fanfare in September at 13 airports. Members of the expedited security program could apply one to three days in advance and receive a pass to go through a checkpoint when they were not traveling.

"This new program makes it easier to return to the gate for welcomes and send-offs, meet friends during a layover, and enjoy dining and shopping along the way, bringing back the moments that once defined air travel," the TSA said on its website announcing the program.

This month, the program expanded to hundreds more airports across the country, according to press releases.

One of the new airports was Denver International, where CNN affiliate KUSA was able to use the benefit last week.

But the expansion was quietly reversed within days.

"TSA recently returned Gateside by TSA PreCheck operations to the original 13 participating airports, at least for the time being," the Denver airport said in a statement to CNN.

It's not clear why TSA made the change and the agency has not responded to CNN's request for more information about the reduction in access.

Norfolk International Airport in Virginia, known as ORF, only found out the program had stopped being offered there when people unable to use it complained.

"We received a few comments on social media and emails from people who said they recently tried to apply via the TSA's online portal but found ORF was not among the available airports," the airport's Chief Marketing and Communications Officer Chris Jones told CNN. "I logged in to check these claims and likewise did not see ORF in the pulldown menu."

When an airport is not listed on the Gateside website, there is no way for a would-be user to apply for a pass.

Now only the 13 original airports are listed as available for booking: