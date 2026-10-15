Baseball-Home of MLB's Blue Jays swaps bats for clubs as ballpark transforms into nine-hole golf course

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TORONTO, Oct 15 — Home runs will be swapped for holes-in-one at the ​home of Major League Baseball's Toronto Blue Jays when the domed stadium is transformed into a temporary ‌nine-hole golf course in January with shots launched from the stands at ⁠greens on the field ​below.

From January 20 to 24, ⁠golfers will have the chance to hit from tee ‌blocks set up ‌on various levels of the stadium where last year ⁠the Los Angeles Dodgers won ⁠a second consecutive World Series.

A shot that lands on the designated green counts as a par, and one that misses is carded as a bogey. A birdie is awarded when a ball finishes inside the ‌inner circle around the pin, while ​a hole-in-one, the golfer's version of a home run, is left to the lucky few who can pull it off.

"This unique event reimagines Rogers Centre as a golf destination unlike any other, inviting players of all skill levels and ages to experience one of Canada's ​most iconic sports and entertainment landmarks like never before," Marnie Starkman, ‌executive vice president ‌of ⁠business operations for the Toronto Blue Jays, said in a press release.

Golfers, who will be provided with clubs at each tee box, will start their 90-minute round at the venue's 200 Level ‌and make their way ​through the ballpark, finishing on ‌the 500 Level.

Standard tee ⁠times start ​at C$125 ($88.04) per person.

($1 = 1.4198 Canadian dollars)

(Reporting by Frank Pingue ​in Toronto)