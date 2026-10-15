Surfing-Professional surfer suspended by second body over 'allegations of abuse'

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SYDNEY, Oct 15 — The International Surfing Association (ISA) has joined the World Surf ​League (WSL) in provisionally suspending a male professional surfer over what it described as "serious allegations of abuse within ‌the surfing community".

The WSL suspended the surfer, who it said was competing ⁠on its men's championship tour, ​earlier this week over ⁠his alleged conduct at a "private gathering" in Tahiti in ‌August following the conclusion ‌of the Tahiti Pro leg of the circuit.

The ⁠ISA, which is the international ⁠governing body for surfing and organises the Olympic competition, issued a statement late on Wednesday.

"The ISA Executive Committee has decided to provisionally suspend the athlete concerned from participating in ISA-sanctioned events, pending further investigation and review ‌in accordance with the ISA's applicable ​rules and safeguarding procedures," it read.

"This precautionary decision has been taken in the interest of athlete safety and welfare, and does not constitute a determination of wrongdoing.

"The ISA firmly believes that all athletes have the right to participate in sport in a safe and respectful environment, ​free from harassment, violence, and abuse of any kind."

The ISA ‌said it would ‌make ⁠no further comment on the allegations at this stage.

The WSL said it was continuing to follow its process and had offered assistance to relevant authorities.

French Polynesian police did not ‌immediately respond to an ​enquiry from Reuters about whether ‌an investigation had been ⁠launched into ​the alleged incident in Tahiti.

(Reporting by Nick Mulvenney, editing by ​Lincoln Feast)