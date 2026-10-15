Pakistan school roof collapse kills 27 students, one teacher

Updated - Oct. 15, 2026 at 1:22 a.m. | Posted - Oct. 15, 2026 at 12:09 a.m.

ReutersReuters
 
Residents and rescue workers gather near an ambulance after a school roof collapse in Peshawar Pakistan, October 15, 2026. Picture taken with a mobile phone. REUTERS

Residents and rescue workers gather near an ambulance after a school roof collapse in Peshawar Pakistan, October 15, 2026. Picture taken with a mobile phone. REUTERS (REUTERS)

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ISLAMABAD, Oct 15 — At least 27 students, most of ​them below the age of 13, and one teacher were killed on Thursday when ‌a school roof collapsed while they were being taught in ⁠class in Pakistan's ​Peshawar city, authorities said, ⁠and feared the death toll could rise.

Most ‌of the victims ‌were brought dead to the Lady Reading ⁠Hospital, along with 20 ⁠others who were wounded, hospital spokesperson Mohammad Asim said.

The private Al-Khair Education Center school is located in Dir Colony of the northern city. Rescue teams were working to ‌shift bodies and the injured ​to hospitals, government official Bilal Faizi said.

A rescue official said the roof of a higher floor collapsed on the roof of the first floor of the building which in turn collapsed on students in classes.

Television visuals ​showed ambulances rushing to the scene and ‌rescue workers retrieving ‌bloodied ⁠students from the rubble.

"We have so far taken out at least 45 children from the rubble," district emergency officer Iftikhar Khan said.

There are ‌reports of more ​children being buried in the ‌rubble, he added.

(Reporting ⁠by ​Islamabad bureau, Writing by Hritam Mukherjee; Editing by YP ​Rajesh)

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