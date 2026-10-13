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BHUBANESWAR, India Oct 14 — ​A boat capsized in India's eastern state ‌of Bihar, drowning 13 ⁠people, most ​of them ⁠children, police ‌said, while ‌six aboard were rescued.

The ⁠boat ⁠overturned on Tuesday in the state's central district of Vaishali, while carrying passengers to ‌a ​feast in a neighbouring village, district magistrate Varsha Singh told media.

Police are investigating the cause of the ​incident, regional ‌police ‌officer Subodh ⁠Kumar told Reuters on Wednesday, giving the tally of ‌those rescued.

(Reporting by ​Jatindra ‌Dash in ⁠Bhubaneswar, ​India; Writing by Mrinmay ​Dey)