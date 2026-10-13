Pope Leo had lobe of lung removed as doctors found cancer, Vatican says

Estimated read time: Less than a minute
VATICAN CITY, Oct 13 — Pope Leo had a lower lobe of his right lung removed during surgery on Tuesday and was diagnosed with lung adenocarcinoma, a common form of lung cancer, the Vatican said in a medical bulletin.
Leo, 71, was admitted to Rome's Gemelli hospital on Tuesday for surgery to remove a growth on his lung that doctors found in a recent health checkup.
Tuesday's surgery lasted about 90 minutes and was successful with no complications, the Vatican said. The pope has woken up normally and is resting in his hospital room.
The Vatican said previously that the pope was expected to spend a week in hospital recovering.
(Reporting by Joshua McElwee; Editing by Crispian Balmer)