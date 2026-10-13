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3 AI gadgets that can make your daily tasks easier

Posted - Oct. 13, 2026 at 11:50 a.m.

Lauren TippettsKSL
 
As the AI technology becomes more familiar, it's moving from something we imagine to something that's helping with the everyday tasks waiting for us at home.

As the AI technology becomes more familiar, it's moving from something we imagine to something that's helping with the everyday tasks waiting for us at home. (Yasabosant - stock.adobe.com)

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Estimated read time: 1-2 minutes

SALT LAKE CITY — For a lot of people, artificial intelligence still feels a little abstract. We hear about it, talk about it and wonder where it's all headed. But as the technology becomes more familiar, it's moving from something we imagine to something that's helping with the everyday tasks waiting for us at home.

Sarah Kimmel, with Family Tech Zone, shared a few gadgets that are bringing artificial intelligence out of the headlines and into our homes.

Dyson CameraJet, $499

LG Ovens & Microwaves

Kohler Dekoda, $599

AI Checkpoints

Does it learn or adapt to me?

Does it do something I couldn't easily do myself?

Does it still work if the AI part disappears?

Find more tech insights from Sarah Kimmel on Instagram, @familytech.

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