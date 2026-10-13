Germany's Nuremberg airport closes due to aviation emergency

Updated - Oct. 13, 2026 at 5:43 a.m. | Posted - Oct. 13, 2026 at 5:10 a.m.

Benjamin Brown, Billy StockwellCNN
 
A Eurofighter is seen escorting an aircraft arriving from the Greek island of Corfu on Tuesday. Nuremberg airport was closed to air traffic around noon due to a police operation.

A Eurofighter is seen escorting an aircraft arriving from the Greek island of Corfu on Tuesday. Nuremberg airport was closed to air traffic around noon due to a police operation. (Volker Weidinger/picture alliance/Getty Images via CNN Newsource)

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Germany's Nuremberg airport said Tuesday that flight operations had been suspended because of an "aviation emergency."

"Flight operations have been suspended for the time being," the airport said on its website. In its statement, the airport referred directly to a flight from the Greek island of Corfu to Nuremberg, which it said "landed safely."

The circumstances of the incident are still not clear, but local police told CNN there is currently no danger and everyone on board is safe.

Shortly after 11 a.m. local time an emergency report was received from within the cockpit of the plane, police said. They added that the flight was escorted into Nuremberg airport by Eurofighter jets.

"The aircraft in question is a scheduled flight from Corfu, which landed in Nuremberg as planned. On-site inspections have determined that there is no danger," police posted on X.

German newspaper Bild reported previously that a possible drone sighting had disrupted air traffic at the airport overnight into Tuesday, with three pilots independently reporting an object they had seen during takeoff or landing.

Police later told CNN the incident on Tuesday was not related to any possible drone sightings.

This story has been updated with additional details.

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