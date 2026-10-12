Fire destroys French capital's 'Enfants Rouges' covered food market

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PARIS, Oct 12 — A fire tore ​through Paris' oldest covered food market in ‌the early hours of Monday, authorities ⁠said, destroying ​the historic ⁠site popular with tourists.

• ‌Ariel Weil, ‌the mayor of Central Paris, ⁠said ⁠the Marché des Enfants Rouges had been "totally destroyed"

• The market was established in 1615 during the reign ‌of Louis ​XIII in the upscale Marais district. It took its name from a nearby orphanage whose children wore red clothing

• The fire ​broke out at ‌about 3 ‌a.m. (0100 ⁠GMT), French media reported. Firefighters were still tamping down the smouldering ruins several ‌hours later

• The ​cause of ‌the fire ⁠is ​not yet known

(Editing by Kirsten ​Donovan)