Fire destroys French capital's 'Enfants Rouges' covered food market

Posted - Oct. 12, 2026 at 3:05 a.m.

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The destroyed roof of the Marche des Enfants Rouges market in central Paris as French firefighters conduct safety operations after the market was ravaged by a fire, in Paris, France, October 12, 2026.

The destroyed roof of the Marche des Enfants Rouges market in central Paris as French firefighters conduct safety operations after the market was ravaged by a fire, in Paris, France, October 12, 2026. (REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier )

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PARIS, Oct 12 — A fire tore ​through Paris' oldest covered food market in ‌the early hours of Monday, authorities ⁠said, destroying ​the historic ⁠site popular with tourists.

• ‌Ariel Weil, ‌the mayor of Central Paris, ⁠said ⁠the Marché des Enfants Rouges had been "totally destroyed"

• The market was established in 1615 during the reign ‌of Louis ​XIII in the upscale Marais district. It took its name from a nearby orphanage whose children wore red clothing

• The fire ​broke out at ‌about 3 ‌a.m. (0100 ⁠GMT), French media reported. Firefighters were still tamping down the smouldering ruins several ‌hours later

• The ​cause of ‌the fire ⁠is ​not yet known

(Editing by Kirsten ​Donovan)

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