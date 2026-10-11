Josh Furlong's AP Top 25: A new No. 1 is crowned as top of rankings sees shakeup

SALT LAKE CITY — College football delivered an entertaining product over the weekend — with wild surprises and solidifying results to shakeup the hierarchy of the sport.

Texas became the biggest loser of the weekend by dropping a game to its rival after Arch Manning threw two late interceptions to set up a wildly inconsistent Oklahoma team up for a chance to make a game-winning field goal.

The Longhorns have long had one of the better resumes of the season, but the loss to the Sooners was a bad look for a team hoping to be in the playoff conversations. All is not lost for Texas, but it sure feels that way after Saturday's disappointing loss.

The following is the ballot I submitted to the Associated Press, which will be counted in the consensus rankings that will be released Sunday afternoon.

1. Georgia

It's tough to argue against Georgia being the No. 1 team in the country; and quite honestly, they're more of a stable force than Texas ever was at the top spot. The Bulldogs went into Tuscaloosa and overcame its Alabama problem with a solid win over a good Crimson Tide team. Georgia takes a commanding lead in the SEC, and is an easy choice as my new No. 1 team.

2. Miami

Miami gets jumped on the bye week, but they stay put at No. 2 in my rankings. The Hurricanes are well positioned in an up-and-down ACC.

3. Notre Dame

Stanford used to be a good program, but it's been a minute since they've been relevant in college football. Even then it's a Power Four program that Notre Dame made look like an FCS opponent in a 58-7 win. The Fighting Irish have yet to really be tested, but the team looks like a contender. We'll find out more about that on Saturday in a top 10 matchup against BYU.

4. Ohio State

Ohio State is a strong contender to be higher in my rankings, but the loss to Texas will naturally sting. It's all about momentum, though, and the Buckeyes are headed in the right direction.

5. Indiana

It seems the Hoosiers are vulnerable this season; and yet, Curt Cignetti and Co. still find ways to win games. Nebraska is a much-improved team, but Indiana doesn't quite appear to be on the same level as last season. Even then, this is a really good Indiana team who will contend for a Big Ten title.

6. Alabama

Alabama suffered a 3-point loss to my new No. 1 team; and as such, I can't drop them too much for an otherwise good showing in an SEC clash. Quarterback Keelon Russell has a bit more to prove, but it was a good overall team showing anyway. The Crimson Tide will still be a force in the SEC.

7. BYU

It's not always the most clean result for the Cougars, but they're getting the job done. A week after a mediocre performance from Bear Bachmeier, he delivered in a big way on Friday night to lift BYU over Iowa State. The test ramps up in a high-stakes game Saturday.

8. UCLA

It's a major jump in rankings for the Bruins — an 11-spot jump in my ballot — but they're playing like one of the best teams in the country to their undefeated start. Even with a backup quarterback, UCLA upset Oregon on their home field. Sure, Oregon had five turnovers and UCLA still barely one, but it's a good product in LA. Maybe I have overrated them, but we'll see in the coming week. I reserve the right to be high on the Bruins, while still having some skepticism.

9. Utah

Dating back to last season, Utah is currently on an 11-game win streak and has scored 30 or more points in every game this season — not bad for a first-time head coach. It wasn't always clean in a win over Kansas on Saturday, but Utah continues to fight through adversity this season to pull away for a victory — and covering every spread, too.

10. Ole Miss

Ole Miss is here to remind everyone it still exists after a 52-17 win over Vanderbilt. And though its top-25 win over LSU in the early part of the season is still impressive, it's losing some steam. What really hurts the most is the blowout loss to Florida, who suddenly can't figure out football. I'm cautiously optimistic about Ole Miss, though.

In consideration (alphabetical): James Madison, Nebraska, New Mexico, North Carolina, Northwestern, Oklahoma, Wake Forest, Wisconsin

If you can't see my full ballot below, click here.

Think you can do better? Create your own Top 25 ballot with the KSL Sports Fan Top 25 poll here.