Top 25 roundup: Oklahoma stuns No. 1 Texas on walk-off field goal

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Oct 11 (Field Level Media) - Tate Sandell hit a 47-yard field goal with no time left on the clock to give Oklahoma a 27-24 upset of No. 1 Texas on Saturday in Dallas.

Courtland Guillory intercepted Arch Manning at the Oklahoma 39 with 19 seconds left in regulation to give the Sooners (3-2, 1-1 Southeastern Conference) a shot. Completions of 13 and 20 yards from John Mateer to Isaiah Sategna gave Sandell the chance to win it.

The win was Oklahoma's first over the Longhorns (4-1, 1-1 SEC) since 2023 and its first over a top-ranked opponent since beating Missouri ​in the 2007 Big 12 Championship Game. Oklahoma had never before beaten a No. 1 opponent when unranked.

Manning finished 19 of 31 for 260 yards and three touchdowns, but he also threw two interceptions that helped sink the Longhorns, who outgained the Sooners 382-238.

No. 2 Georgia 20, No. 6 Alabama 17

Gunner Stockton threw for 249 yards and a touchdown while rushing for another score to help the Bulldogs earn a victory over the Crimson Tide in Tuscaloosa, Ala.

Dwight Phillips Jr. rushed for a career-high 120 yards for Georgia (6-0, 4-0 SEC), which posted its first regular-season win over Alabama since 2007 -- also the last victory for the Bulldogs in Tuscaloosa. Peyton Woodring's 23-yard field goal with 5:25 left proved to be the game-winning play.

Keelon Russell completed 16 of 30 passes for 185 yards and a touchdown for Alabama (5-1, 3-1), which was outgained 455-346 and ‌trailed 10-0 before jumping ahead 14-10 at halftime on EJ Crowell's 1-yard TD run on the final play of the first half.

No. 3 Notre Dame 58, Stanford 7

Jonaz Walton rushed for 181 yards and two touchdowns, including a 97-yard scoring run, and the host Fighting Irish pummeled the Cardinal in South Bend, Ind.

CJ Carr completed 14 of 20 passes for 181 yards and three touchdowns for Notre Dame (6-0), which never trailed. Nolan James Jr. rushed for 73 yards and two scores.

Davis Warren completed 12 of 22 passes for 144 yards with one touchdown and one interception for Stanford (2-4), which was outgained 598-202, including 361-58 on ⁠the ground.

No. 5 Ohio State 45, Maryland 16

Julian Sayin threw four first-half touchdown passes, two to Jeremiah Smith, and the Buckeyes rolled past the Terrapins in Columbus, Ohio.

Sayin passed for 203 yards in the first 30 minutes as the ​Buckeyes (5-1, 3-0 Big Ten) took a 31-10 halftime lead. Smith's first TD, the 37th of his career, tied Michigan's Anthony Carter for second all-time in the Big Ten. The second one moved Smith one behind record-holder Braylon ⁠Edwards of Michigan. Bo Jackson ran for 107 yards and two second-half touchdowns to ice the game.

Maryland used a 52-yard pick-six by Daniel Wingate to pull Maryland (2-4, 0-3) within 31-16 with 5:12 left in the third quarter. Maryland QB Malik Washington completed 12 of 25 passes for 64 yards.

No. 7 Indiana 20, Nebraska 17

Josh Hoover hit Nick Marsh for two long touchdown passes and rallied the Hoosiers to a Big Ten victory over the Cornhuskers in Lincoln, Neb.

Hoover completed 12 of 22 passes for ‌263 yards and two scores as the Hoosiers (6-0, 3-0) shrugged off their first deficit of the season to ‌extend their winning streak to 22 games heading into next week's home showdown against Ohio State.

Nebraska limited the nation's No. 9 rushing offense to 65 yards -- far below the Hoosiers' 252.6-yard average. Anthony Colandrea, whose 39-yard touchdown keeper gave Nebraska a 17-6 lead with 12:01 to go, finished with 263 passing yards and 47 rushing yards as the Huskers (5-1, 2-1) came up short ⁠against a Top 25 foe for the 31st consecutive time.

No. 9 Ole Miss 52, Vanderbilt 17

Trinidad Chambliss threw three touchdown passes and the Rebels scored four touchdowns in a nine-minute span of the second quarter in a rout of the host Commodores in Nashville, Tenn.

Chambliss completed 20 of 30 passes for 213 yards with ⁠an interception. He also accounted for a rushing touchdown. Deuce Alexander caught a 39-yard touchdown pass and Shekai Mills-Knight produced a touchdown run of 35 yards for Ole Miss (4-1, 2-1).

Jared Curtis returned from a one-week absence due to a knee injury to pass for 222 yards and a touchdown for Vanderbilt (3-3, 0-3), but he also committed three turnovers, two of which led to touchdowns during the second-quarter blitz.

Kentucky 35, No. 10 LSU 34 (OT)

Kenny Minchey drove the Wildcats to a tying field goal at the end of regulation and ran in the decisive two-point conversion in overtime as they defeated the Tigers in SEC play in Lexington, Ky.

CJ Baxter rushed for 123 yards and two touchdowns, Minchey passed for 246 yards and the Wildcats (5-1, 3-1) won by the same score on a two-point overtime conversion as they did the previous Saturday at South Carolina.

Sam Leavitt passed for 275 yards, two touchdowns and one interception, Jackson Harris caught one of those scoring passes and tossed one of his own for LSU (4-2, 1-2).

No. 12 Utah 41, Kansas 24

Wayshawn Parker ran for 171 yards and two touchdowns to lead the Utes to a victory over the Jayhawks in Salt Lake City.

It marked Parker's second straight game with more than 170 rushing yards after he posted a career-high 174 yards on the ground in Utah's win at Iowa State on Sept. 26. Devon Dampier completed 23 of 30 passes for 238 yards and three touchdowns to help the Utes (5-0, 2-0 Big 12) keep their record unblemished. Dampier added 68 yards and a score on the ground. Ricky Johnson led the Utah receivers with a season-high 104 yards and a touchdown on five catches.

Isaiah Marshall was 19 of 37 for 333 passing yards and two touchdowns to lead Kansas. Cam Pickett, in his third game, tallied a season-high ‌134 yards on eight catches for the Jayhawks (2-3, 0-2), who outscored the Utes 17-7 in the second quarter to cut the halftime deficit to 21-17 and trailed 27-24 late in the third quarter.

No. 21 UCLA 17, No. 13 Oregon 15

Wayne Knight rushed for a touchdown and caught another while the Bruins' defense stuffed a late two-point conversion attempt ​to earn a Big Ten win over the Ducks in Eugene, Ore.

UCLA (5-0, 3-0 Big Ten) had not won in Autzen Stadium since 2004, but Knight's 9-yard score off a Ty Dieffenbach pass in the third quarter gave the Bruins a 17-6 lead that proved to be enough of a cushion to snap their eight-game losing streak on Oregon's field. Knight finished with 22 carries for 103 yards and caught three passes for 12 yards.

Oregon (3-2, 1-1) battled back in the fourth quarter after Brock Thomas replaced quarterback Dylan Raiola, who started in place of injured Dante Moore. Thomas hit 11 of 15 passes for 156 yards, which included a 44-yard touchdown strike to Evan Stewart that pulled the Ducks within two with 2:16 to go. After a facemask penalty gave Oregon another chance from the 1-yard line, UCLA's Tyson Ford stuffed Jordon Davison's rush on the subsequent attempt.

No. 14 Missouri 27, Texas A&M 6

Jamal Roberts rushed for 222 yards and two touchdowns, and the Tigers kept the Aggies out of the end zone in the SEC victory at Columbia, Mo. Roberts had 211 rushing yards a week ago against then-No. 8 Florida.

On Saturday, Missouri (5-1, 2-1) intercepted Marcel Reed twice, getting one pick apiece from Trajen Greco and Elijah Dotson. The Tigers allowed 216 total yards, including only 29 on the ground.

Texas A&M (3-3, 1-3), which has lost three of its past four games, trailed 10-3 at halftime and played effectively on defense until the second half, when Roberts and the Mizzou running game appeared to grind down the Aggies. Reed finished 19-of-39 passing for 187 yards.

No. 15 Tennessee 24, Arkansas 17

DeSean Bishop's 8-yard touchdown run with 1:57 remaining led the Volunteers past the Razorbacks in Fayetteville, Ark., for Tennessee's first road win against Arkansas since 2001.

Bishop had 19 carries for 138 yards and George MacIntyre was 18-for-29 passing for 247 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions in his first start for the Volunteers (5-1, 2-1 SEC) as he replaced injured true freshman Faizon Brandon.

KJ Jackson completed 15 of 27 passes for 155 yards with one touchdown for Arkansas (5-1, 2-1). Cam Settles led a balanced Razorback running game with 50 of the team's 133 rushing yards.

South Carolina 38, No. 16 Florida 19

Quarterback LaNorris Sellers fired four touchdown passes and rushed for a score as the Gamecocks ​broke a three-game losing streak with an upset of the Gators in Gainesville, Fla.

After blowing a 17-point lead in a home overtime loss last week against Kentucky, the Gamecocks (3-3, 1-3 SEC) snapped an eight-game conference losing streak as Sellers went 23 of 35 for 279 yards, with no interceptions. Nyck Harbor had 83 receiving yards and a touchdown on four catches.

The Gators (4-2, 2-2) lost their second straight game as Aaron Philo was 21 of 28 for 227 yards and a touchdown, with one interception. Bailey Stockton had 127 yards and a score on eight receptions. Florida's Jadan Baugh (15 carries, 59 yards) scored his NCAA-best 12th ‌rushing touchdown of ‌the season in the fourth quarter.

No. 18 Oklahoma State 42, UCF 28,

Drew Mestemaker threw for 304 yards and two touchdowns and ⁠rushed for a third as the Cowboys pulled away in the fourth quarter for the Big 12 triumph in Stillwater, Okla.

With Oklahoma State (4-1, 2-0) clinging to a 27-21 edge early in the fourth quarter, Evan Jackson returned a deflected backward pass 28 yards for a touchdown to give the Cowboys a 35-21 lead with 10:32 to go. After Oklahoma State stuffed a fourth-and-1 play, Mestemaker hit Wyatt Young for a 5-yard score to break it open.

Keyone Jenkins completed 30 of 42 passes for 265 yards and four touchdowns for UCF (3-3, 1-2). Josh Derry caught 11 passes for 84 yards and one score while Caden Piening added seven receptions for 60 yards and a score.

No. 19 USC 31, Penn State 23

Jayden Maiava passed for 301 yards and three touchdowns as the Trojans handed the Nittany Lions a third straight conference loss with a win in University Park, Pa.

Maiava threw a TD pass to Trent Mosley (nine catches, 111 yards), who had missed the previous three games, and also connected on scoring passes to Tanook Hines and Kayden Dixon-Wyatt. King Miller took care of matters on the ground for the Trojans (6-1, 3-1 Big Ten), rushing for 102 yards and a touchdown on 19 carries.

Rocco Becht threw for 289 yards and a score for Penn State (3-3, 0-3). The Nittany Lions' rushing attack totaled just 68 yards on 31 attempts in front of a whiteout crowd of 114,419.

No. 22 Houston 35, Kansas State 16

Conner Weigman threw for 242 yards and four touchdowns, all to Patrick Overmyer, as the Cougars cruised ‌to a victory over the Wildcats in a Big 12 game in Manhattan, Kan.

Overmyer caught eight passes for 83 ​yards, including touchdowns of 1, 2, 8 and 2 yards. Makhi Hughes rushed for 78 yards and a score, and Re'Shaun Sanford II added 90 yards on the ground for Houston (5-1, 2-1 Big 12), which led 28-3 early in the third quarter.

For the Wildcats (3-2, 0-2), Avery Johnson completed ‌16 of 30 passes for 182 yards, two touchdowns and one interception. Garrett Oakley and Jaron Tibbs each caught ⁠a touchdown pass.

North Carolina 21, No. 25 Pitt 17

Billy Edwards Jr. threw for two touchdowns as the Tar ​Heels recorded the upset of the Panthers in an Atlantic Coast Conference game in Pittsburgh, giving second-year coach Bill Belichick his first victory against a ranked team.

Edwards completed 18 of 26 passes for 249 yards and two interceptions. The Tar Heels' (3-2, 1-1 Atlantic Coast Conference) go-ahead touchdown came on Edwards' 75-yard touchdown pass play to Shamar Easter with 12:36 remaining in the game.

La'Vell Wright ran for two touchdowns for Pitt (5-1, 2-1). Holden Geriner was 27-for-44 passing for 219 yards, with two interceptions, in his first start following a season-ending ​knee injury suffered by Mason Heintschel a week earlier.

(--Field Level Media)