Dwight Phillips Jr. and No. 2 Georgia run past No. 6 Alabama 20-17 in an SEC clash

Posted - Oct. 10, 2026 at 9:26 p.m.

Henry SklarAssociated Press
 
Georgia kicker Peyton Woodring (91) watches his field goal against Alabama during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 10, 2026, in Tuscaloosa, Ala.

Georgia kicker Peyton Woodring (91) watches his field goal against Alabama during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 10, 2026, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

5 photos
Save Story

Estimated read time: 2-3 minutes

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Dwight Phillips Jr. ran for 120 yards, Bo Walker added 69 more and Georgia staked its claim to a No. 1 ranking with a 20-17 victory at No. 6 Alabama on Saturday night.

Gunnar Stockton accounted for both of Georgia's touchdowns, one passing and another rushing.

The second-ranked Bulldogs finished with 206 yards on the ground — despite playing without leading rusher Nate Frazier — in the latest showdown between the two Southeastern Conference heavyweights. It was Georgia's third win over Alabama in their last 11 meetings — and first in the regular season since 2007.

This one was played despite Hurricanes Isaias coming ashore Friday night. Bryant-Denny Stadium was packed — President Trump decided not to attend — and the result should vault Georgia to the top spot in the AP Top 25. No. 1 Texas lost to Oklahoma in the Red River Rivalry.

No one should have been surprised to see Georgia and Alabama go back and forth. The game was decided in the final minutes — and in controversial fashion.

Officials declined to throw a flag on Georgia safety JK Bolden after what appeared to be a clear pass-interference penalty. Bolden sacked Keelon Russell on the next play, knocking Alabama out of field-goal range.

The Crimson Tide (5-1, 3-1) hoped to get the ball back, but cornerback Dijon Lee drew a personal foul penalty that allowed the Bulldogs (6-0, 4-0) to run out the clock.

Stockton completed 18 of 22 passes for 249 yards, with a touchdown and an interception.

Keelon Russell completed 16 of 30 passes for 185 yards, with a touchdown. He also ran for 41 yards.

Georgia: A road win over the sixth-ranked Crimson Tide gives the Bulldogs a strong case to move atop Sunday's AP Top 25.

Alabama: The Crimson Tide remains in playoff contention but missed an opportunity to take control of the SEC race.

Georgia hosts Auburn in the Deep South's Oldest Rivalry next Saturday.

Alabama plays at No. 15 Tennessee next Saturday in the rivalry known as "The Third Saturday in October."

___

Sign up for Top 25 poll alerts here, visit the Top 25 here and see AP's full college football coverage here

Photos

Most recent College stories

Related topics

CollegeNational Sports

SPORTS NEWS STRAIGHT TO YOUR INBOX

From first downs to buzzer beaters, get KSL.com’s top sports stories delivered to your inbox weekly.
By subscribing, you acknowledge and agree to KSL.com's Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Newsletter Signup

KSL Weather Forecast

KSL Weather Forecast
Play button
Mobile Apps | Newsletter | Advertise | Contact Us | Careers with KSL.com |
Terms of use | Privacy Statement | Video Consent Viewing Policy | DMCA Notice | Do Not Sell or Share My Data | EEO Public File Report | KSL-TV FCC Public File | KSL FM Radio FCC Public File | KSL AM Radio FCC Public File | FCC Applications | Closed Captioning Assistance
© 2026 KSL Media | KSL Broadcasting Salt Lake City UT | Site hosted & managed by KSL Media - a Deseret Media Company  