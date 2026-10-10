8 seconds: Augsburg scores fastest Bundesliga goal after Manuel Neuer blunder

Posted - Oct. 10, 2026 at 8:00 a.m.

The Associated PressAssociated Press
 
Augsburg's Robin Fellhauer scores his side's opening goal during the German Bundesliga soccer match between FC Augsburg and FC Bayern Munich in Augsburg, Germany, Oct. 10, 2026.

Augsburg's Robin Fellhauer scores his side's opening goal during the German Bundesliga soccer match between FC Augsburg and FC Bayern Munich in Augsburg, Germany, Oct. 10, 2026. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)

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AUGSBURG, Germany — Augsburg player Robin Fellhauer scored what appeared to be the fastest goal in Bundesliga history on Saturday by finding the net in just 8 seconds after kickoff against Bayern Munich.

Stats provider Opta said it was the fastest goal ever scored in the German top division since its formation in 1963.

Bayern kicked off the game and played the ball back to goalkeeper Manuel Neuer but Fellhauer closed in and intercepted Neuer's attempt at a chipped clearance. He then tapped the ball into the empty net.

The Bundesliga recognizes goals to the nearest second and the record was jointly held by Kevin Volland, who needed nine seconds to score for Hoffenheim against Bayern in 2015, and Karim Bellarabi, whose goal for Bayer Leverkusen against Borussia Dortmund in 2014 also took nine seconds.

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