Everton up for sale after U.S. owner says it is exploring investment options

Posted - Oct. 9, 2026 at 3:27 a.m.

James RobsonAssociated Press
 
Everton's Thierno Barry celebrates scoring during the English Premier League soccer match between Everton and Ipswich Town in Liverpool, England, Saturday Sept. 19, 2026.

Everton's Thierno Barry celebrates scoring during the English Premier League soccer match between Everton and Ipswich Town in Liverpool, England, Saturday Sept. 19, 2026. (Peter Byrne/PA via AP)

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MANCHESTER, England — Premier League Everton is on the market again after U.S. owner the Friedkin Group announced Friday it was exploring investment options and a potential sale.

The Texas-based Friedkin Group only completed its purchase of the club in December 2024, ending the turbulent eight-year reign of former owner Farhad Moshiri.

"We will only entertain interest from parties who we strongly believe will be the right stewards to take the club forward and build on the momentum that has been established," Everton said in a statement.

The announcement places fresh uncertainty over the nine-time English champion and founding member of the Premier League.

The takeover by the Friedkin Group ended a long-running saga over Everton's ownership, which had seen the collapse of a proposed buyout by the Miami-based private investment firm 777 Partners.

Everton said the group's options included the "potential sale of a controlling interest".

"When TFG became custodians of Everton, the club faced significant financial uncertainty and challenges both on and off the pitch," the statement read. "The immediate priority was to provide the stability, investment and support needed to secure the club's future, including helping to bring the long-promised stadium to completion for its deserving supporters.

"With that foundation now safely in place, the time is right to consider the next chapter for Everton."

The Friedkin Group has a portfolio of companies in the automotive, entertainment, hospitality, sports and adventure industries including Italian team Roma.

British prime minister Andy Burnham is a fan of Everton and last month attended a game with Canada's prime minister Mark Carney.

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James Robson is at https://x.com/jamesalanrobson

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See AP's full soccer coverage here

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