Motor racing-Norris apologises after collision dashes McLaren sprint hopes

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SINGAPORE, Oct 10 — World champion Lando Norris apologised to his McLaren team after a final-lap collision with team mate Oscar Piastri ​wrecked their pursuit of a podium finish at a chaotic Singapore Grand Prix sprint on Saturday.

The McLaren duo were chasing Ferrari's Charles Leclerc, who was struggling with his tyres in the dying stages ‌of the 20-lap sprint, when disaster struck on the final lap.

Norris, running fifth behind Piastri in fourth, attempted to overtake his team mate but ⁠clipped the Australian's rear tyre with his front ​wheel, sending both cars spinning and handing Mercedes driver ⁠Kimi Antonelli fourth place.

"Sorry about that. Obviously I didn't want that to happen but I thought I was fully ‌alongside. I just ran out ‌of space at the apex but I was there," Norris said over the team radio.

While ⁠Norris limped home to eighth place to claim the final point ⁠available, Piastri was forced to retire as he became one of nine cars that did not finish - a record number of retirements for a Formula One sprint race.

"I'd rather just go back and review it," Norris told Sky Sports.

"I apologised to them that one of the cars is out but, like I said, the rest of it we'll go review."

Piastri said he had not seen the incident properly to comment ‌but downplayed its significance as they were not in high points scoring ​positions.

"From where I sit, it's for fourth and fifth for a sprint race, so I'm not that bothered either way," Piastri said.

"Just obviously it's a lot of work now for the team to get both cars fixed (ahead of qualifying for Sunday's race). Just a shame for the team."

'SIMPLY NOT ACCEPTABLE'

Both McLaren drivers were summoned to meet the stewards after the collision but no further action was taken.

The FIA said both drivers "contributed to the incident and that neither driver was wholly or predominantly to blame for the collision."

McLaren team principal ​Andrea Stella was not impressed with his drivers, however, adding that scoring just one point was not enough.

"Seeing two McLarens making ‌contact like that is ‌simply not acceptable. ⁠This is something that we will discuss with our drivers," he said.

"We will do it in private. We will reiterate that the team interest is far bigger than any of us. There's no ego, there's no person that is bigger than the interest of the McLaren Formula One team.

"I'm sure, like always, this will be conversations that will ‌lead to the team being ​more united and even stronger."

Red Bull's Max Verstappen won the sprint ‌and the Dutchman, who also clinched ⁠pole for Sunday's race, ​leapfrogged Norris to climb to fifth in the world championship standings.

(Reporting by Rohith Nair in Singapore, editing by Ed Osmond ​and Pritha Sarkar)