Motor racing-Verstappen wins Singapore sprint after chaotic start in wet conditions

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SINGAPORE, Oct 10 — Red Bull's ​polesitter Max Verstappen won a chaotic Singapore Grand ‌Prix sprint on Saturday after ⁠the start ​was delayed ⁠by over 30 minutes ‌due to ‌heavy rain while nine ⁠cars retired, ⁠a record for sprint races.

Mercedes' George Russell overtook Verstappen on lap one but the Briton crashed ‌out on ​the final turn, allowing the Red Bull driver to retake the lead.

Verstappen took the chequered flag ahead of Ferrari's Lewis ​Hamilton and Charles ‌Leclerc ‌while championship ⁠leader Kimi Antonelli was gifted fourth place after the two McLarens ‌collided on the ​final lap.

(Reporting ‌by Rohith ⁠Nair ​in Singapore, editing by Ed ​Osmond)