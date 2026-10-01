Max Verstappen sets a target of one race victory to avoid a first winless F1 season since 2015

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SEPANG, Malaysia — Max Verstappen has set himself a target of winning one race in what's left of the 2026 Formula 1 season, after missing out by less than two tenths of a second at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

Verstappen arrives at F1's first race in Malaysia since 2017 with the prospect looming of a first winless season since his rookie year in 2015 as Red Bull struggles to keep up with Mercedes at the front despite recent improvements.

"We are scoring quite a few podiums now but I want to win. That's what I'm here for and I'm getting close, but I want to at least win one race this year. So I hope we can do it at some point," Verstappen said Thursday ahead of this week's race, which is branded as the Bahrain Grand Prix in Malaysia.

"We're anyway not fighting for the championship, so for us it's a big learning curve, but the last few weekends have been a lot better (than) at the start of the season."

Verstappen's desperate charge against George Russell on the final straight in Baku on Saturday ended in his fourth runner-up finish in the last eight races. He's sixth in the standings with barely half of leader Kimi Antonelli's points tally.

Exactly how many races are left in 2026 for Verstappen to chase an elusive win remains unclear given the uncertainty over the final two scheduled races in Qatar and Abu Dhabi. Eight are left on the schedule including those races, but if they can't go ahead, F1 could opt for one replacement event in Italy.

Asked which tracks might suit his chances best, Verstappen said: "You don't really know because it also depends on what (upgrades) other people are bringing constantly. I don't really care to be honest. As long as I win one that would be nice."

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