Adam Scott, Justin Thomas move into contention at the PGA Tour's Japan event

Updated - Oct. 10, 2026 at 1:36 a.m. | Posted - Oct. 10, 2026 at 1:11 a.m.

The Associated PressAssociated Press
 
USA teams' Chris Gotterup, right, watches his ball miss the cup as International teams' Adam Scott, of Australia, looks on during a Presidents Cup golf tournament third round foursome match at Medinah Country Club, Saturday, Sept. 26, 2026, in Medinah, Ill.

USA teams' Chris Gotterup, right, watches his ball miss the cup as International teams' Adam Scott, of Australia, looks on during a Presidents Cup golf tournament third round foursome match at Medinah Country Club, Saturday, Sept. 26, 2026, in Medinah, Ill. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

2 photos
Save Story

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

YOKOHAMA, Japan — Adam Scott and Justin Thomas moved into contention at the PGA Tour's Baycurrent Classic in Japan on Saturday, one stroke off the lead after three rounds at the Yokohama Country Club.

Scott, looking for his first PGA Tour win in six years, shot a 6-under 65 which included two eagles and Thomas a 67. They were tied for fourth.

First-round leader Jacob Bridgeman (69) was in a tie for the third-round lead with Michael Brennan (65) and PGA Tour rookie Zach Bauchou (67) with 13-under 200 totals.

"You got to be pleased with that and something like that tomorrow might be enough," Scott said of his 65. "It's not a bad spot to be a few back. Hopefully we'll be in for a great day."

The PGA Tour's lone stop in Asia features its strongest field of the FedEx Cup Fall series, with 13 of the 24 players who competed in the Presidents Cup two weeks ago at Medinah in the Chicago suburbs.

___

See AP's full golf coverage here

Photos

Most recent Golf stories

Related topics

GolfNational Sports
KSL.com Beyond Series

KSL Weather Forecast

KSL Weather Forecast
Play button
Mobile Apps | Newsletter | Advertise | Contact Us | Careers with KSL.com |
Terms of use | Privacy Statement | Video Consent Viewing Policy | DMCA Notice | Do Not Sell or Share My Data | EEO Public File Report | KSL-TV FCC Public File | KSL FM Radio FCC Public File | KSL AM Radio FCC Public File | FCC Applications | Closed Captioning Assistance
© 2026 KSL Media | KSL Broadcasting Salt Lake City UT | Site hosted & managed by KSL Media - a Deseret Media Company  