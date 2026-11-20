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ST. SIMONS ISLAND, Ga. — Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen and Marco Penge were among a three-way share of the lead Friday at the RSM Classic in a last-ditch effort to keep their PGA Tour cards. Billy Horschel and Tony Finau were headed home with no chance of keeping theirs.

The final PGA Tour event of the year already is packed with pressure. Add to that a raging wind and rain at Sea Island, and for so many it was a matter of survival with so much on the line.

Neergaard-Petersen, the Dane who won the Australian Open last year, managed to go bogey-free for a second straight day in the rough weather conditions, adding a 5-under 65 on the exposed Seaside course to reach 9-under 133, tied with Penge and Michael Thorbjornsen.

Thorbjornsen, who shot 69 on the tree-lined Plantation course, is the only one atop the leaderboard with no real worries. He won the Rocket Classic this summer and is locked in among the top 50 assured of all the $20 million signature events in 2027.

For so many others, it's a scramble to finish in the top 100 in the FedEx Cup Fall to keep a full card.

Horschel, the FedEx Cup champion in 2014, came into the RSM Classic at No. 101. He was one shot below the cutline when he finished bogey-bogey-double bogey for 74 at Seaside, finding a bunker on each hole and missing a 22-inch bogey putt at the end when it didn't matter.

Horschel has had a full PGA Tour card since 2013.

Finau, whose game has been slumping all year, made one birdie over his last 13 holes at Plantation for a 72 to miss the cut by three shots. The cut was 2-under 140. Finau, part of the U.S. Presidents Cup team two years ago, has had his full card since 2015.

Also missing the cut while starting outside the top 100 were Mackenzie Hughes and Lucas Glover, the 2009 U.S. Open champion who goes on the PGA Tour boards next year.

Four players who won't be at Sea Island on the weekend have reason to watch closely. Kevin Roy (No. 93), Matt Wallace (No. 95), John Parry (No. 96) and David Lipsky (No. 97) all missed the cut and now have to see if they get bumped out by players behind them.

It isn't just Neergaard-Petersen and Penge who pose a threat to them. Haotong Li, Lee Hodges and Max McGreevy were in the large group of players one shot behind who still have a chance.

As for the tournament, 31 players were separated by four shots going into the weekend, a list that includes five-time major champion Brooks Koepka, who shot 70 at Plantation and was four back.

Neergaard-Petersen should probably move into the top 100 with a top-10 finish. This is his first time playing the RSM Classic, and the coastal hamlet has not been a peaceful walk along the ocean.

"I've just kind of taken each and every shot for what it is," the Dane said. "It does you no good out here when the conditions are like they are to honestly think too much about, 'OK, well, I have 180 yards, I'm really about to hit a 3-iron?' It just is what it is."

He missed only four greens, holing par putts of 5 feet at No. 10 and 7 feet at No. 12.

Horschel, while losing his full card, still should be high enough on the list to get into tournaments that top players tend to skip. Even so, he was disappointed to have played 31 tournaments a year after hip surgery and ending outside the top 100.

"It sucks that I gave myself that many opportunities and I didn't take advantage of all those opportunities to play well," he said. "I could rattle off the four or five events I missed the cut by a shot, or the events where ... I was in good position after 36 holes and I just didn't play well on the weekend. So everything I have historically done over my career, I did none of that this year."

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