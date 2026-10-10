Five shot dead at residence in Georgia's Douglas, police says

Updated - Oct. 10, 2026 at 1:00 a.m. | Posted - Oct. 10, 2026 at 12:55 a.m.

ReutersReuters
 

Save Story

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

Oct 10 — Five people ​were shot dead at a ‌residence in Douglas, ⁠Georgia, ​on October ⁠9, the ‌city's police ‌department said on ⁠Saturday.

Officers ⁠with the Douglas Police Department responded late on Friday to a report ‌of ​shots fired and found five people with gunshot wounds who were all pronounced dead, ​according ‌to ‌a police ⁠statement.

The investigation remains ongoing, the department added.

(Reporting ‌by Rajveer ​Singh Pardesi ‌in ⁠Bengaluru; ​Editing by Ros ​Russell)

Most recent World stories

Related topics

World
KSL.com Beyond Business
KSL.com Beyond Series

KSL Weather Forecast

KSL Weather Forecast
Play button
Mobile Apps | Newsletter | Advertise | Contact Us | Careers with KSL.com |
Terms of use | Privacy Statement | Video Consent Viewing Policy | DMCA Notice | Do Not Sell or Share My Data | EEO Public File Report | KSL-TV FCC Public File | KSL FM Radio FCC Public File | KSL AM Radio FCC Public File | FCC Applications | Closed Captioning Assistance
© 2026 KSL Media | KSL Broadcasting Salt Lake City UT | Site hosted & managed by KSL Media - a Deseret Media Company  