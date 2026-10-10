Five shot dead at residence in Georgia's Douglas, police says

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Oct 10 — Five people ​were shot dead at a ‌residence in Douglas, ⁠Georgia, ​on October ⁠9, the ‌city's police ‌department said on ⁠Saturday.

Officers ⁠with the Douglas Police Department responded late on Friday to a report ‌of ​shots fired and found five people with gunshot wounds who were all pronounced dead, ​according ‌to ‌a police ⁠statement.

The investigation remains ongoing, the department added.

(Reporting ‌by Rajveer ​Singh Pardesi ‌in ⁠Bengaluru; ​Editing by Ros ​Russell)