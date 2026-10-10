Five shot dead at residence in Georgia's Douglas, police says

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Oct 10 — Five people were shot dead at a residence in Douglas, Georgia, on October 9, the city's police department said on Saturday.
Officers with the Douglas Police Department responded late on Friday to a report of shots fired and found five people with gunshot wounds who were all pronounced dead, according to a police statement.
The investigation remains ongoing, the department added.
(Reporting by Rajveer Singh Pardesi in Bengaluru; Editing by Ros Russell)
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