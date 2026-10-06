Tennis-Djokovic wins China Open as de Minaur retires with injury

Posted - Oct. 6, 2026 at 6:55 a.m.

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Tennis - China Open - National Tennis Center, Beijing, China - October 6, 2026 Serbia's Novak Djokovic in action during the final against Australia's Alex de Minaur

Tennis - China Open - National Tennis Center, Beijing, China - October 6, 2026 Serbia's Novak Djokovic in action during the final against Australia's Alex de Minaur (REUTERS/Tingshu Wang)

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Oct 6 — Alex De Minaur ​retired with a groin injury during ‌the China Open final against ⁠Novak Djokovic ​on Tuesday, ⁠handing the Serbian ‌his seventh ‌title at the tournament.

De ⁠Minaur, ⁠who left the court for a medical timeout after the first set, continued playing ‌with a ​heavy bandage on his left thigh. But he could not continue after winning the first game of ​the second ‌set.

Djokovic narrowly ‌won the ⁠first set, with the match poised at 7-6(3) 0-1 when ‌De Minaur ​retired.

(Reporting by ‌Chiranjit Ojha ⁠in ​Kolkata; Editing by Emelia ​Sithole-Matarise)

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