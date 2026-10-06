Tennis-Djokovic wins China Open as de Minaur retires with injury

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

Oct 6 — Alex De Minaur ​retired with a groin injury during ‌the China Open final against ⁠Novak Djokovic ​on Tuesday, ⁠handing the Serbian ‌his seventh ‌title at the tournament.

De ⁠Minaur, ⁠who left the court for a medical timeout after the first set, continued playing ‌with a ​heavy bandage on his left thigh. But he could not continue after winning the first game of ​the second ‌set.

Djokovic narrowly ‌won the ⁠first set, with the match poised at 7-6(3) 0-1 when ‌De Minaur ​retired.

(Reporting by ‌Chiranjit Ojha ⁠in ​Kolkata; Editing by Emelia ​Sithole-Matarise)