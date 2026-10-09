Rangers G Igor Shesterkin exits vs. Capitals with lower-body injury

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Oct 10 (Field Level Media) - New York Rangers goaltender Igor Shesterkin exited ​in the second period against the host Washington Capitals with a lower-body injury Friday night and did not return.

Shesterkin, who ‌entered the contest with a 3-1-0 record and 1.75 goals-against average on the young season, ⁠appeared to awkwardly jam his ​right skate into the goalpost while ⁠sliding into position to make a save with 11:40 remaining in ‌the middle frame ‌of a 1-1 game. He was helped off the ice ⁠without putting any pressure on his ⁠right leg.

"Well, it's concerning, obviously," said Rangers coach Mike Sullivan, who didn't have any update on Shesterkin's status after the game. "He's an elite goaltender, and you don't ever want to see anybody get hurt, but, obviously, he's an important player for us."

The Rangers ‌ended up losing 3-1 to the Capitals.

Shesterkin, a ​former Vezina Trophy winner who stopped 13 of the 14 shots he saw Friday, remained down on the ice for several minutes and had to be helped to the bench by a pair of teammates. Backup Dylan Garand, who made 22 saves in New York's 2-0 win at Detroit on Oct. 2, replaced Shesterkin.

Garand ​finished with 11 saves on 12 shots.

"It's awful. He's a pillar of ‌this team," Rangers ‌captain J.T. ⁠Miller said of Shesterkin getting hurt. "It stinks. ... We don't even know what's going on, but to see him leave the game is a shot to all of us, a shock to all of us. But ‌at the same time, ​it means we got to step ‌up to a man ⁠to try ​to get the job done, especially (Garand)."

The Rangers had their four-game winning streak snapped.

(--Field ​Level Media)