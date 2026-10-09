Powerful earthquake shakes Panama

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A major earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 7.7 has struck Panama, according to the US Geological Survey.

Local media are reporting structural damage in some parts of the country.

Some casualties are possible and extensive damage is probable, the USGS said.

Panama's President José Raúl Mulino has called for calm and instructed the minister of government to provide information on the earthquake's effects.

Several aftershocks have been reported near the epicenter.

The US Tsunami Warning System said tsunami waves reaching one to three meters are possible along some coasts of Panama.

Ecuador, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Mexico, Nicaragua and Peru could also see less intense waves.

This is the latest powerful earthquake to have struck Latin America this year. Over the summer, Venezuela was hit by two powerful earthquakes that killed more than 6,400 people, while Colombia suffered a tremor that left around 300 dead.

This is a developing story and will be updated.