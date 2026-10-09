Utah's Fractured Land TONIGHT AT 10PM

Estimated read time: Less than a minute ×Most recent News storiesFBI arrests suspect in ShinyHunters hack of the bureau's jobs portalFormer Prince Andrew awarded $400K in compensation after surrendering his lease in WindsorPick Six Previews: Iowa State to provide a tough test, but BYU will come out on topMore stories you may be interested in Former Prince Andrew awarded $400K in compensation after surrendering his lease in Windsor Remnants of Hurricane Rachel head to Utah. How much water will it provide? Utah Summer Games celebrates 40 years of shaping athletes and Olympic dreams