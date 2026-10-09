Hurricane Simon rapidly strengths off Mexico's Pacific coast, threatens tourist region

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MEXICO CITY, Oct 9 — Hurricane Simon is rapidly intensifying off Mexico's Pacific coast, packing sustained winds of ​90 mph (150 kph) as it churns toward a stretch of coastline dotted with beach resorts and fishing towns, the US National Hurricane Center said on Friday.

Simon, currently ‌a Category 1 hurricane, is forecast to become a dangerous Category 4 hurricane by Saturday as it nears Mexico's southwestern and ⁠west-central Pacific coast, one of the country's ​most popular tourist regions, the NHC said.

A ⁠hurricane warning is in effect from Punta San Telmo, in the state of Michoacan, to vacation ‌hotspot Punta Mita, in ‌Nayarit.

"Rapid intensification is expected to continue, and Simon is expected to be a ⁠very dangerous major hurricane when it approaches the coast ⁠of Mexico," the Miami-based center said.

Simon was about 215 miles (345 km) south of Manzanillo in the morning and moving northwest, according to the NHC.

RISKS AND PRECAUTIONS

"We ask people to stay indoors at their homes and in temporary shelters while the hurricane passes," Laura Velazquez, national coordinator of civil protection, said at a press conference, adding that Simon is expected ‌to reach Mexico's coast as a major Category 3 or ​4 hurricane.

In addition to its destructive winds, Simon may also bring life-threatening flooding and mudslides, forecasters said.

Mexican authorities warned heavy rainfall was expected in the states of Guerrero, Michoacan, Oaxaca, Jalisco and Colima, and urged residents to remain on alert.

In the state of Jalisco, residents of the community of El Rebalse in the municipality of Cihuatlan have been evacuated as a preventive measure. Seventy people evacuated on their own while 10 moved to a ​temporary shelter.

Mexico's civil protection authorities urged residents on the Pacific coast to watch for small cracks, tilting ‌trees or fences, and ‌water seepage, ⁠due to the increasing risk of landslides caused by the rains.

Classes have been suspended for schools in 22 municipalities across the state on Friday and Monday in anticipation of heavy rain, Jalisco's governor Pablo Lemus said on X.

Private forecaster AccuWeather expects Simon to make landfall on Mexico's southwestern ‌coast early on Sunday with ​heavy rainfall of 18 to 24 inches (46 to 61 ‌cm) potentially affecting the coastal ⁠areas of Jalisco ​and Colima.

(Reporting by Aida Pelaez-Fernandez in Barcelona and Lizbeth Diaz in Mexico City; Editing by Philippa Fletcher ​and Bill Berkrot)