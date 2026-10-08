National Farmers Day: What does it really take to be a dairy farmer?

Estimated read time: 5-6 minutes

Animal caretaker. Business owner. Employer. Problem-solver. Parent.

Being a dairy farmer means wearing a lot of hats, often before most people have even started their day.

For Michael Brubaker, a dairy farmer in Buhl, Idaho, the alarm goes off around 3 a.m. He and his family milk approximately 630 cows, but caring for the herd is only one part of his job. Between managing employees, making business decisions and raising a family, his days rarely go exactly as planned.

"Every day is different," Michael says. "There are days that I get done, and I accomplished everything I wanted to. And then there's days that I didn't get anything I planned to get accomplished."

Oct. 12 is National Farmers Day, an opportunity to recognize the people behind the food we enjoy. And what better way to celebrate than by taking a closer look at the many responsibilities, challenges and rewards that come with being a dairy farmer?

An animal caretaker

For Michael, the day starts with making sure the cows have everything they need.

His morning routine includes feeding the herd, checking on their health, preparing clean, comfortable places for them to lie down and getting them through their first milking of the day. Much of that work is finished by 10 or 11 a.m., allowing the cows time to rest.

Michael has a humorous way of describing the arrangement.

"We run a bed and breakfast," he says. "We feed them, we give them a place to sleep and they pay us with milk."

Behind the humor is a thoughtful approach to animal care. Michael emphasizes that keeping cows healthy starts with their everyday surroundings, particularly cleanliness and comfort.

"Cleanliness is a big deal," he says. "And it all starts outside and making sure that cow has an adequate, clean place to lay down, because that's where she spends the majority of her time."

That attention to detail continues inside the milking barn, where sanitation and good milking practices are essential.

But Michael also knows that sometimes the best thing he can do for his cows is give them space.

"My motto is get in, get out, let them be a cow," he says.

Photo: Dairy West

A problem-solver and business owner

While the mornings might follow a familiar routine, the rest of the day is far less predictable.

Some days, Michael accomplishes everything he planned. Other days, an unexpected issue with a cow, an employee question or another responsibility can completely change his priorities.

That's part of what makes dairy farming more than a single job.

"We start early, we go to bed late," he says. "We juggle a lot of things. We don't get to focus on just one area of the business. You have to be focused on all aspects of the business."

Beyond working directly with the cows, Michael manages employee schedules, payroll, invoices, bills and business decisions. He also keeps an eye on markets and future contracts.

And while much of his day involves responding to what's happening in the moment, running a successful dairy also requires thinking ahead.

Michael explains that if employees have a project to complete tomorrow, he needs to make sure they have the tools, supplies and resources ready today.

It's a constant balance between planning for the future and responding to whatever the day brings.

Photo: Dairy West

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A leader and employer

One of Michael's favorite parts of dairy farming has little to do with cows.

It's the opportunity to provide jobs for other people.

"I love being an employer. I love being able to allow people to provide for their families. I really do enjoy that. That keeps me going."

For Michael, the people who work on the farm are more than employees.

One team member has worked on the dairy for more than 25 years, including before Michael joined the operation full-time. He also lives on the farm, and over the years, their relationship has grown beyond the workplace.

"He has become family," Michael says. "He's my neighbor. He's my employee, but he's my neighbor first."

Michael believes being a good employer comes down to remembering that everyone makes mistakes, including the person in charge.

"Treat him like a human being," he says. "We all mess up. Guess what? If you're a boss, you mess up too, along with your employees."

That perspective shapes how he approaches leadership, especially in a business where everyone depends on one another to keep things running.

Photo: Dairy West

A parent balancing work and family

For all the responsibilities that come with dairy farming, one of Michael's most important roles is being a dad.

It's also one of the hardest to balance.

Dairy farming requires early mornings, long hours and a level of responsibility that doesn't always fit neatly into a schedule. Some days, Michael might only have 15 minutes between responsibilities to spend with his family.

Fortunately, living close to the farm means he can sometimes stop in to see his children, or they can come along while he works.

"Sometimes you might only have a 15-minute window to see your family in between everything else that's going on," he says. "And if they are close, I can go in and check with them if it's 15 minutes. Sometimes they come back to work with me."

Michael doesn't pretend that finding the right balance is easy. But there's something special about having his children grow up around the work he loves.

"This business does require a lot of my time, and I am in constant strive of finding the balance between work life and being a dad and a father," he says. "It's hard. I know it's hard, but I do love that my kids get to see me do what I love to do."

Photo: Dairy West

More than a job description

For Michael, being a dairy farmer means taking on a little bit of everything. Some days call for animal care and hands-on work. Others require business decisions, problem-solving or supporting the people who depend on the farm.

And often, all those responsibilities come together in a single day.

It's demanding work, but it's also work Michael loves, and work his children get to see firsthand.

This National Farmers Day, Michael's story offers a glimpse of the people behind the dairy foods we enjoy. Behind every dairy farm are individuals balancing the needs of their animals, their businesses, their employees and their families, each with their own routines, challenges and reasons for doing what they do.

To learn more about dairy farm families and the people behind the foods you enjoy, visit DairyWest.com.