Cowboys activate LG Tyler Smith from IR

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Oct 08 (Field Level Media) - The Dallas ​Cowboys activated three-time Pro Bowl guard Tyler Smith from injured reserve prior ‌to Thursday's game against the visiting Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Smith ⁠underwent surgery to ​repair a ligament ⁠in his thumb during training camp. ‌The Cowboys (2-2) opened ‌the 21-day practice window on Monday for ⁠Smith, who was ⁠listed as questionable to face the Buccaneers (0-4).

T.J. Bass had played at left guard in place of Smith.

Smith, 25, has started 63 regular-season games. Dallas selected him ‌No. 24 overall in ​the 2022 NFL Draft. He has been named to the Pro Bowl in each of the last three seasons.

Also, the Cowboys waived running back Emari Demercado and elevated cornerback Reddy Steward and safety ​Juanyeh Thomas from the practice squad ‌for Thursday's ‌game.

Demercado, ⁠27, had five carries for 15 yards while playing in two games this season for Dallas. He had been inactive with ‌fellow running back ​Tyler Goodson serving as ‌Javonte Williams' backup.

The ⁠Cowboys ​claimed Demercado off waivers on Sept. 1.

(--Field Level ​Media)