Steelers WR Michael Pittman Jr. (foot) to miss multiple games

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Oct 08 (Field Level Media) - Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Michael Pittman ​Jr. will not have a reunion on the field versus his former team.

Pittman, in fact, will be sidelined for longer ‌than just Sunday's game against the visiting Indianapolis Colts. Head coach Mike McCarthy said ⁠Thursday that Pittman will sit ​out multiple games after re-injuring ⁠his left foot.

"It's the same foot, so it's going to be ‌a multiple-week injury," ‌McCarthy said. "We're still going through the evaluation of his roster ⁠position."

Pittman, 29, has just seven catches ⁠for 89 yards in three games (all starts) since he signed a three-year, $59 million contract extension. He was traded by the Colts in March along with a seventh-round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft to the Steelers for a sixth-round selection in ‌the same draft.

Pittman caught 80 passes for ​784 yards and a career-high seven touchdowns in 17 games (16 starts) with Indianapolis in 2025.

He posted two 1,000-yard seasons with the Colts despite considerable turnover at quarterback since he was drafted 34th overall in 2020. He has caught 492 passes for 5,343 yards and 25 TDs in 98 career games (89 starts).

Also on ​Thursday, the Steelers opened the 21-day practice window for safety DeShon Elliott.

Elliott ‌was placed on ‌the ⁠injured reserve on Aug. 30 as he continued to recover from knee and hamstring injuries that limited his 2025 season.

Elliott, 29, recorded 38 tackles, an interception, a sack and a forced fumble in five ‌games (all starts) last season.

He ​has totaled 433 tackles, five interceptions ‌and 4.5 sacks in ⁠77 career ​games (69 starts) with the Baltimore Ravens, Detroit Lions, Miami Dolphins and Steelers.

(--Field ​Level Media)