Padres closer Mason Miller returns from paternity list for Game 4

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Oct 07 (Field Level Media) - The San Diego Padres activated All-Star closer Mason Miller from the paternity list prior to Wednesday night's Game 4 of the National League Division Series against the visiting Milwaukee Brewers.
Miller was placed on the list Tuesday, hours before the Padres recorded a 4-3 victory to remain alive in the best-of-five series. Starting pitcher Michael King filled Miller's closing role with two shutout innings.
"Everything went well so far with him and his wife and he should be back," Padres manager Craig Stammen told reporters shortly before the Padres officially announced Miller's return.
The right-handed Miller blew the save in Game 2 on Sunday when the Padres fell 4-3 in Milwaukee. He was asked to get six outs for the first time all season and he was able to get only five before serving up Jackson Chourio's game- winning, two-run single.
Left-handed setup man Adrian Morejon (shoulder) is expected back Wednesday after being unavailable in Game 3.
The Padres removed left-hander Wandy Peralta from the roster for Miller's return. Miller is 0-1 with one save and a 6.75 ERA in two appearances this postseason.
San Diego right-hander Walker Buehler (9-6, 4.83 ERA in the regular season) and left-hander Robert Gasser (5-5, 3.87) are the Game 4 starters.
Gasser was in the Padres' system before being traded to the Brewers in August 2022 as part of the package in which left-handed reliever Josh Hader went to San Diego. Gasser has never faced his former team.
Milwaukee leads the series 2-1 and can wrap it up with a victory Wednesday in San Diego.
(--Field Level Media)