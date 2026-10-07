Padres closer Mason Miller returns from paternity list for Game 4

Updated - Oct. 7, 2026 at 4:10 p.m. | Posted - Oct. 7, 2026 at 4:06 p.m.

Field Level Media
 
Sep 30, 2026; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego Padres pitcher Mason Miller (22) reacts after the game against the Chicago Cubs during game two of the Wildcard round for the 2026 MLB Playoffs at Petco Park.

Sep 30, 2026; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego Padres pitcher Mason Miller (22) reacts after the game against the Chicago Cubs during game two of the Wildcard round for the 2026 MLB Playoffs at Petco Park. (Denis Poroy-Imagn Images)

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Oct 07 (Field Level Media) - The San Diego Padres activated All-Star ​closer Mason Miller from the paternity list prior to Wednesday night's Game 4 of the National League Division Series ‌against the visiting Milwaukee Brewers.

Miller was placed on the list Tuesday, hours before the ⁠Padres recorded a 4-3 victory ​to remain alive in the ⁠best-of-five series. Starting pitcher Michael King filled Miller's closing role ‌with two shutout ‌innings.

"Everything went well so far with him and his wife ⁠and he should be back," ⁠Padres manager Craig Stammen told reporters shortly before the Padres officially announced Miller's return.

The right-handed Miller blew the save in Game 2 on Sunday when the Padres fell 4-3 in Milwaukee. He was asked to get six outs for the ‌first time all season and he was ​able to get only five before serving up Jackson Chourio's game- winning, two-run single.

Left-handed setup man Adrian Morejon (shoulder) is expected back Wednesday after being unavailable in Game 3.

The Padres removed left-hander Wandy Peralta from the roster for Miller's return. Miller is 0-1 with one save and a 6.75 ERA in ​two appearances this postseason.

San Diego right-hander Walker Buehler (9-6, 4.83 ERA in the ‌regular season) and ‌left-hander ⁠Robert Gasser (5-5, 3.87) are the Game 4 starters.

Gasser was in the Padres' system before being traded to the Brewers in August 2022 as part of the package in which left-handed reliever Josh Hader ‌went to San Diego. ​Gasser has never faced his ‌former team.

Milwaukee leads the ⁠series 2-1 ​and can wrap it up with a victory Wednesday in San Diego.

(--Field ​Level Media)

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