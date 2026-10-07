Padres closer Mason Miller returns from paternity list for Game 4

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Oct 07 (Field Level Media) - The San Diego Padres activated All-Star ​closer Mason Miller from the paternity list prior to Wednesday night's Game 4 of the National League Division Series ‌against the visiting Milwaukee Brewers.

Miller was placed on the list Tuesday, hours before the ⁠Padres recorded a 4-3 victory ​to remain alive in the ⁠best-of-five series. Starting pitcher Michael King filled Miller's closing role ‌with two shutout ‌innings.

"Everything went well so far with him and his wife ⁠and he should be back," ⁠Padres manager Craig Stammen told reporters shortly before the Padres officially announced Miller's return.

The right-handed Miller blew the save in Game 2 on Sunday when the Padres fell 4-3 in Milwaukee. He was asked to get six outs for the ‌first time all season and he was ​able to get only five before serving up Jackson Chourio's game- winning, two-run single.

Left-handed setup man Adrian Morejon (shoulder) is expected back Wednesday after being unavailable in Game 3.

The Padres removed left-hander Wandy Peralta from the roster for Miller's return. Miller is 0-1 with one save and a 6.75 ERA in ​two appearances this postseason.

San Diego right-hander Walker Buehler (9-6, 4.83 ERA in the ‌regular season) and ‌left-hander ⁠Robert Gasser (5-5, 3.87) are the Game 4 starters.

Gasser was in the Padres' system before being traded to the Brewers in August 2022 as part of the package in which left-handed reliever Josh Hader ‌went to San Diego. ​Gasser has never faced his ‌former team.

Milwaukee leads the ⁠series 2-1 ​and can wrap it up with a victory Wednesday in San Diego.

(--Field ​Level Media)