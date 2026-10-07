Brewers starting Robert Gasser to match up with Padres' Walker Buehler in Game 4 of NLDS

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SAN DIEGO — Left-hander Robert Gasser will start for the Milwaukee Brewers in Game 4 of the NL Division Series with the San Diego Padres on Wednesday night.

The Brewers announced Gasser (5-5, 3.87 ERA) as their starter a day after the Padres announced right-hander Walker Buehler (9-6, 4.63) as theirs. San Diego won 4-3 on Tuesday night to avoid elimination and trim Milwaukee's lead in the best-of-five series to 2-1.

This will be the first appearance for both pitchers in the Division Series. Buehler had opened the series on the paternity list before getting reinstated on Monday.

Gasser had two relief outings during Milwaukee's playoff run last year and allowed two runs over 2 2/3 innings. He pitched extremely well late in the regular season, as he allowed six runs — five earned — over 27 innings in September for a 1.67 ERA.

Gasser was drafted by the Padres and pitching in their farm system before going to the Brewers in the 2022 trade that brought reliever Josh Hader to San Diego.

Buehler has much more postseason experience after pitching on the Los Angeles Dodgers' 2020 and 2024 World Series championship teams. He is 4-4 with a 3.04 ERA in 19 career playoff appearances, including 18 starts. He earned the save in the Dodgers' title-clinching Game 5 victory over the New York Yankees in the 2024 World Series.

Buehler was the starting pitcher and took the loss when the Brewers earned their last road playoff win, in Game 3 of the NL Championship Series with the Dodgers. The Brewers have lost 12 straight road playoff games since.

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