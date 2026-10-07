Nepal ends search for thousands of flood victims, leaving some families angry and others relieved

KATHMANDU, Nepal — The families of thousands of people who remain missing in Nepal weeks after catastrophic floods devastated the country have expressed mixed feelings after the government said this week that it is stopping the search for victims.

The office of Prime Minister Balendra Shah decided on Monday that search and rescue operations for victims of the Aug. 26 floods will cease. Instead, authorities will concentrate on rehabilitation and reconstruction including restoring roads and bridges cut off by floods, particularly in remote areas where damaged infrastructure has made aid deliveries difficult.

Rescuers have so far recovered the bodies of at least 1,455 people, but 5,285 others remain missing, including hundreds of foreigners.

The government estimates reconstruction and recovery will cost $4.77 billion. Nearly 33,000 people have been affected, and about 7,500 homes were damaged or destroyed.

A man stands next to a gate damaged by a flash flood in Rasuwa, Nepal, Friday, Oct. 2. (Photo: Niranjan Shrestha, Associated Press)

Hopes for finding survivors were briefly revived after two Nepalese workers were rescued from an underground tunnel at the Trishuli hydropower project on Sept. 4, and again two days later when rescuers found a Chinese man at the same location.

Families of victims have held protests and vigils in Nepal, calling for search efforts to be improved.

"I am so angry at the government for giving up on search and rescue with thousands of people still missing. I just don't understand how they can do that when we still have hope left that our loved one can still be found," said Usha Khatri, who has spent days searching for her husband in multiple towns where the river flows and bodies have been recovered.

During her ongoing search she has checked photos of bodies that were recovered but buried for preservation until identification is made.

In this photo taken with a smartphone, Usha Khatri shows a photo of her husband Indra Bahadur, who has been missing since last month's flood outside Tribhuvan University Teaching Hospital, in Kathmandu, Nepal, Thursday, Sept. 17. (Photo: Upendra Man Singh, Associated Press)

"Either they have to give up the body or show some solid proof that my husband is gone and only then can they declare him dead," Khatri said.

"They have abandoned us and they should not have stopped the search," said Mahesh Shrestha, whose brother was an engineer at a hydropower plant that was hit. "Our family demand they continue looking for him."

Others welcomed the decision and said they are seeking government-issued death certificates.

"After so many days and weeks there is little or no hope of finding anyone alive. We are sure that none of our family members survived and we are just looking for a closure," said Nirajan Poudel, who lost five family members in the flood.

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Several people whose relatives remain missing have performed symbolic funerals. Cremation is an important final rite in the Hindu tradition and performing the ceremony even without a body provides a sense of spiritual release for some families.

Poudel said the government has so far refused to issue death certificates, saying laws need to be amended first. Death certificates are necessary in Nepal for families to receive compensation, insurance and inherit properties.

Nepal's government did not immediately respond to a request by The Associated Press for more information about the death certificates.