Missouri freshman offensive lineman Johnnie 'DJ' Jones is hospitalized, needs a heart transplant

Estimated read time: 1-2 minutes

Missouri freshman offensive tackle Johnnie "DJ" Jones needs a heart transplant and is hospitalized at the Mayo Clinic in Jacksonville, Florida, coach Eli Drinkwitz said Tuesday.

Missouri staff initially detected an issue with Jones' heart over the summer during freshman intake testing, an emotional Drinkwitz said at a news conference in Columbia, Missouri.

The team's medical staff sought out a second opinion with the Mayo Clinic when they weren't getting a resolution or answers after two weeks of observation.

Doctors at the Mayo Clinic detected a much more serious heart problem, Drinkwitz said. The coaching staff was told last week that Jones needs a transplant.

"We found out that Johnnie's now on a heart transplant list, and he's in Mayo, and it's tough right now. Our thoughts and prayers are with him and his family as they go through this," Drinkwitz said. "You're just not prepared for that kind of news. Our team wasn't prepared for that kind of news. We're praying for him."

The seventh-year coach asked Mizzou fans to join in that prayer, saying the 18-year-old "needs help in a hurry."

Drinkwitz first referenced Jones during his postgame interview after Missouri's win over Florida on Saturday. He explained Tuesday that he knew Jones was watching the game, which moved the Tigers to No. 14 in the AP Top 25.

Jones is receiving care in his home state. He graduated from Venice High School on Florida's Gulf Coast and signed with Missouri as a four-star recruit.

___

Sign up for Top 25 poll alerts here, visit the Top 25 here and see AP's full college football coverage here