LIV Golf secures BC Partners ' credit funding to support restructuring

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Oct 5 — BC Partners Credit on Monday said ​it had made an initial committed investment in LIV Golf and plans to ‌provide up to $300 million in financing to help the ⁠professional men's golf ​league emerge from ⁠restructuring and strengthen its financial footing ‌ahead of the ‌2027 season.

LIV Golf filed for Chapter ⁠11 protection in ⁠New Jersey in September, beginning a court-supervised restructuring process the company hopes to complete in early 2027.

"Our goal is to facilitate LIV Golf's emergence from the restructuring ‌process on sound financial ​footing and with renewed momentum heading into the 2027 season," Ted Goldthorpe, partner and head of BC Partners Credit, said in a statement.

BC Partners Credit, which provides financing to middle-market companies, said the ​funding would support what it described ‌as the ‌next ⁠phase of LIV Golf, under which players would become equity owners of both the league and its teams.

The financing remains subject ‌to bankruptcy court ​approval and customary conditions.

(Reporting ‌by Mrinmay Dey ⁠in ​Mexico City; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu and Rashmi ​Aich)