LIV Golf secures BC Partners ' credit funding to support restructuring

Updated - Oct. 5, 2026 at 5:58 p.m. | Posted - Oct. 5, 2026 at 5:48 p.m.

ReutersReuters
 
FILE PHOTO: Golf - LIV Golf Invitational - London - Centurion Golf Club, St Albans, Britain - July 5, 2023 General view of the 18th hole at the Centurion Golf Club Action Images via Reuters/Paul Childs/File Photo

FILE PHOTO: Golf - LIV Golf Invitational - London - Centurion Golf Club, St Albans, Britain - July 5, 2023 General view of the 18th hole at the Centurion Golf Club Action Images via Reuters/Paul Childs/File Photo (REUTERS)

1 photo
Save Story

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

Oct 5 — BC Partners Credit on Monday said ​it had made an initial committed investment in LIV Golf and plans to ‌provide up to $300 million in financing to help the ⁠professional men's golf ​league emerge from ⁠restructuring and strengthen its financial footing ‌ahead of the ‌2027 season.

LIV Golf filed for Chapter ⁠11 protection in ⁠New Jersey in September, beginning a court-supervised restructuring process the company hopes to complete in early 2027.

"Our goal is to facilitate LIV Golf's emergence from the restructuring ‌process on sound financial ​footing and with renewed momentum heading into the 2027 season," Ted Goldthorpe, partner and head of BC Partners Credit, said in a statement.

BC Partners Credit, which provides financing to middle-market companies, said the ​funding would support what it described ‌as the ‌next ⁠phase of LIV Golf, under which players would become equity owners of both the league and its teams.

The financing remains subject ‌to bankruptcy court ​approval and customary conditions.

(Reporting ‌by Mrinmay Dey ⁠in ​Mexico City; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu and Rashmi ​Aich)

Photos

Most recent National Sports stories

Related topics

National Sports
KSL.com Beyond Series

KSL Weather Forecast

KSL Weather Forecast
Play button
Mobile Apps | Newsletter | Advertise | Contact Us | Careers with KSL.com |
Terms of use | Privacy Statement | Video Consent Viewing Policy | DMCA Notice | Do Not Sell or Share My Data | EEO Public File Report | KSL-TV FCC Public File | KSL FM Radio FCC Public File | KSL AM Radio FCC Public File | FCC Applications | Closed Captioning Assistance
© 2026 KSL Media | KSL Broadcasting Salt Lake City UT | Site hosted & managed by KSL Media - a Deseret Media Company  