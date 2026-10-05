Could your charging habits spark a fire? Safety tips from firefighters for Fire Prevention Week

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SALT LAKE CITY — From cell phones and smartwatches to power tools and electric bikes, lithium-ion batteries power many everyday devices. Salt Lake City firefighters said a few precautions can help keep them from starting fires.

"When these things ignite, it's like a blowtorch in all directions," said Capt. Chad Jepperson with the Salt Lake City Fire Department.

He said lithium-ion batteries are among the leading causes of residential fires in the city right now.

The department is highlighting battery safety during Fire Prevention Week, with the theme "Charge into Fire Safety."

Safe charging habits

Jepperson recommends charging devices on a hard, flat surface away from materials that can burn — not on pillows, couches or bedding.

"We've all had our cell phone charging on our pillows before falling asleep with it," Jepperson said. "That's not a safe practice."

Use batteries and chargers approved for your device, and follow the manufacturer's instructions. Some devices are designed to charge overnight; others should be unplugged once fully charged.

Jepperson said a hissing sound or strong, unusual smell can signal a battery problem. Damaged or swollen batteries and worn charging cables should be taken out of use and repaired or replaced.

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Jepperson said he has replaced batteries for his own power tools after they were dropped and damaged.

"It's a $50 battery compared to thousands and thousands of dollars, plus the potential of my family's life on the line," he said.

Recycle old batteries

Jepperson said old batteries should not go in the trash or curbside recycling.

"The batteries need to be recycled in an appropriate fashion," he said.

Batteries crushed in garbage trucks can start fires. They can also cause fires at landfills or in garbage cans near homes.

Residents can find battery recycling locations at Call2Recycle.org. Check what each location accepts and ask for handling instructions if a battery is damaged.

If a battery catches fire

If a battery catches fire inside a home, get out of the house and call 911, Jepperson said.

"A fire extinguisher is not going to put out a battery that's on fire," he said.

He also reminded residents to check their smoke alarms, replace batteries when needed and check the alarms' replacement dates. Working alarms can provide an early warning and help people escape.

"These things ignite very rapidly. You won't necessarily know what's happening unless you're right next to it," Jepperson said.

Fire safety open house Friday

The Salt Lake City Fire Department will host a public open house on Friday, from 4-7 p.m. at Station 5 (1023 E. 900 South).

Families can meet firefighters, tour the station and fire apparatus, and learn more about fire prevention. Planned activities include a children's obstacle course, search dogs and a food truck.