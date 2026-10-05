Australian Army soldier dies and five others injured during training exercise

Updated - Oct. 5, 2026 at 6:28 p.m. | Posted - Oct. 5, 2026 at 4:56 p.m.

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SYDNEY, Oct 6 — An Australian ​army soldier has died and five ‌others have been injured during ⁠a training ​exercise in ⁠the Northern Territory ‌of Australia, ‌the Defence Department said ⁠on ⁠Tuesday.

The incident occurred at the Mount Bundey Training Area on October 5, the department said ‌in a ​media statement on its website.

Five other Australian Army soldiers were injured, it added. No further details of the ​incident were ‌available.

"Next of ‌kin ⁠has been notified. Defence will provide further updates when possible," the ‌statement said.

(Reporting ​by Praveen ‌Menon; Editing ⁠by ​Nia Williams and Christian ​Schmollinger)

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