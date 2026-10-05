NBA is experimenting with smart basketballs and official wrist wearables in select preseason games

Posted - Oct. 5, 2026 at 3:36 p.m.

The Associated PressAssociated Press
 
FILE - The NBA logo in shown on a basketball court in Lake Buena Vista, Fla., on Aug. 28, 2020.

FILE - The NBA logo in shown on a basketball court in Lake Buena Vista, Fla., on Aug. 28, 2020. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis, Pool, File)

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NEW YORK — The NBA is experimenting with two pieces of technology in the leadup to the season, the league announced Monday.

Select exhibition games will include a smart basketball that has a Bluetooth sensor in it and can collect data for future use in real-time officiating decisions. The league said the information from the Wilson-developed connected balls will be for research only and not affect calls made during those games.

Officials in select games will also use wrist wearables to communicate with the replay center in designated situations, including replay reviews, scoring changes and clock malfunctions.

The wearables went through what the NBA called a successful pilot program during the summer league. The technology will not extend into the regular season.

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