Kevin Jennings accounts for 3 TDs as No. 21 SMU holds off Boston College 25-16

Estimated read time: 3-4 minutes

DALLAS — Kevin Jennings threw for two touchdowns and ran for a score and No. 21 SMU beat Boston College 25-16 in a soggy defensive struggle Saturday.

Jennings, the FBS passing leader at 357 yards per game coming in, had only 160 while going 20 of 30 in a light but steady rain that lasted into the second half. His passing yardage was his lowest since the week Jennings took over as the starter early in the 2024 season.

Marques White had three of SMU's five sacks, including one that forced a fumble by Mason McKenzie and was returned 34 yards by Aakil Washington to the Eagles' 13-yard line. It set up Jennings' 14-yard scoring pass to Randy Pittman Jr.

"Really proud of our defense," SMU coach Rhett Lashlee said after the Mustangs won despite getting outgained 322-218. "I thought defensively start to finish it was our most complete game."

Jennings' other TD toss also came on a short drive when SMU (4-1, 2-1 Atlantic Coast Conference) returned a punt to the BC 41. After a roughing the passer penalty on third down, Jennings threw a 20-yard scoring pass to Derrick McFall. Kendrick Raphael had a 2-yard TD run.

The Eagles (2-3, 0-2) had a chance to get within two points early in the fourth quarter, but Cameron Kossmann dropped a pass when he was wide open and probably would have scored easily on fourth-and-inches from the SMU 8.

"Too many mistakes," said BC coach Bill O'Brien, whose team had 11 penalties for 95 yards. "We work very hard to coach a disciplined team. We weren't a disciplined team today."

Evan Dickens caught a 43-yard scoring pass from McKenzie, and Danny Edgehille had a 6-yard TD grab before the Eagles' failed 2-point conversion attempt left them nine points down with 2:07 remaining.

Boston College: McKenzie bounced back from a rough passing game in a loss to Virginia Tech to throw for 208 yards and two touchdowns without an interception. His scrambling ability was negated somewhat by the sacks. He had 74 yards rushing — with 33 subtracted by the sacks.

SMU: Lashlee was already annoyed with special teams coming into the game, and that was before the Mustangs botched two PAT attempts. The first was a high snap that was difficult for Wade McSparron to handle, particularly on a wet field. McSparron simply mishandled the snap the second time.

While saying he thought other parts of the special teams were better, Lashlee added, "Obviously, there's guys in Pop Warner that can take a snap and hold better than we can right now."

The Mustangs faced fourth-and-50 after getting the ball at the Boston College 44-yard line when O'Brien went for it on fourth down in a nine-point game in the third quarter. SMU had three holding penalties, including one that wiped out a 22-yard completion.

Jennings was sacked for a 9-yard loss, and Raphael lost 2 more yards on a run on third-and-48. McSparron's punt was 50 yards — caught right at the first-down marker by Charlie Comella before a 10-yard return.

SMU was playing three weeks after a 56-10 victory at home when the temperature was 100 degrees Fahrenheit (36 degrees Celsius) just about from start to finish. The Texas heat finally relented on Thursday, and the third day of the month was all clouds, rain and a pleasant 73 degrees.

Both teams are off next week before playing at home Oct. 17. Boston College has Pittsburgh, and SMU plays Virginia in the third of four consecutive home games.

___

Sign up for Top 25 poll alerts here, visit the Top 25 here and see AP's full college football coverage here