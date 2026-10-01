Igor Shesterkin becomes the 18th NHL goaltender to score a goal and first to do it for the Rangers

Updated - Oct. 1, 2026 at 8:21 p.m. | Posted - Oct. 1, 2026 at 8:09 p.m.

Stephen WhynoAssociated Press
 
New York Rangers goaltender Igor Shesterkin reacts after scoring a goal during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the Tampa Bay Lightning Thursday, Oct. 1, 2026, in New York.

New York Rangers goaltender Igor Shesterkin reacts after scoring a goal during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the Tampa Bay Lightning Thursday, Oct. 1, 2026, in New York. (AP Photo/Pamela Smith)

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NEW YORK — Igor Shesterkin became the 18th goaltender in NHL history to score a goal and first for the New York Rangers when he shot the puck into an empty net late in a 5-1 victory against Tampa Bay on Thursday night.

Shesterkin was mobbed by celebrating teammates after scoring with 2:34 left. He skated to the bench at the front of the line of players to fist-bump teammates and was serenaded by chants of "Igor! Igor!" from fans delighted to see him finally cash in.

The first goal of his career is the 21st by a goalie, counting the playoffs.

Shesterkin has been known to try his hand at scoring before. Lightning coach Jon Cooper gave him the opportunity Thursday night by pulling Andrei Vasilevskiy off and on during the third period for an extra attacker.

Shesterkin was also terrific at the other end, stopping 24 of the 25 shots he faced. He was named the first star of the game.

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